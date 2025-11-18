SignauxSections
Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez

Swing Forex High Risk

Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 46%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
21
Bénéfice trades:
13 (61.90%)
Perte trades:
8 (38.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
47.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
158.66 USD (17 314 pips)
Perte brute:
-20.71 USD (1 426 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (109.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
109.66 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.19%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
46
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
14.74
Longs trades:
7 (33.33%)
Courts trades:
14 (66.67%)
Facteur de profit:
7.66
Rendement attendu:
6.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-8.62 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.62 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
45.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.36 USD
Maximal:
9.36 USD (3.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.12% (9.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPCHF-STD 4
XAUUSD-STD 3
EURCHF-STD 3
GBPNZD-STD 2
EURCAD-STD 2
EURGBP-STD 2
EURNZD-STD 2
GBPCAD-STD 1
EURUSD-STD 1
EURAUD-STD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF-STD -15
XAUUSD-STD 133
EURCHF-STD 0
GBPNZD-STD 9
EURCAD-STD 8
EURGBP-STD -1
EURNZD-STD 3
GBPCAD-STD 4
EURUSD-STD -5
EURAUD-STD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF-STD -1.2K
XAUUSD-STD 13K
EURCHF-STD 13
GBPNZD-STD 1.5K
EURCAD-STD 1.1K
EURGBP-STD -112
EURNZD-STD 614
GBPCAD-STD 543
EURUSD-STD -153
EURAUD-STD 204
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +47.36 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +109.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.62 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VTMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal uses a combination of technical and fundamental analysis with a swing trading focus on XAUUSD (gold) and major currency pairs.

1. Time frame and main direction

Identifying market trends and structures in D1 and H4 (rising or falling highs/lows, accumulation/distribution zones).

Confirmation of the operational direction with short and medium term moving averages, which act as dynamic support/resistance.


2. Key levels and entry zones

Plotting relevant support and resistance levels, liquidity zones, and areas where the price has reacted strongly previously.

Use of BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders in these zones, always seeking to trade in favor of the dominant structure or deep corrections with a high probability of rebound.


3. Technical confirmations

RSI context to detect extensions (moderate oversold/overbought) without relying exclusively on the indicator.

Observation of volume and candlestick patterns (rejections, long wicks, impulse candles) to confirm the entry.

In smaller frames (M15–H1) a clear trigger (break, pullback or rejection) is sought before activating the level.


4. Fundamental Analysis

The macroeconomic factors that most affect gold and currency pairs are taken into account: Federal Reserve decisions, inflation data, employment, PMI, interest rates and market sentiment regarding the US dollar and global risk.

Signals against a very strong fundamental context are not sent without a clear technical structure to justify it.


5. Risk management and objectives

Each operation is designed with a positive risk/reward ratio, using Stop Loss defined in logical zones (below/above important support and resistance levels).

We work with a high probability TP1 (more conservative) and, when the context allows, TP2/TP3 at extension levels, allowing partial closure and protection of the operation.

The signals prioritize quality over quantity: they look for scenarios with a statistically favorable probability, not random entries.


The objective of the signal is to offer clear, justified and consistent trades within the technical and fundamental context, while always maintaining disciplined risk management.


Aucun avis
2025.11.18 23:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 23:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
