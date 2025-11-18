- Croissance
Trades:
21
Bénéfice trades:
13 (61.90%)
Perte trades:
8 (38.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
47.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
158.66 USD (17 314 pips)
Perte brute:
-20.71 USD (1 426 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (109.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
109.66 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.19%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
46
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
14.74
Longs trades:
7 (33.33%)
Courts trades:
14 (66.67%)
Facteur de profit:
7.66
Rendement attendu:
6.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-8.62 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.62 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
45.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.36 USD
Maximal:
9.36 USD (3.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.12% (9.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF-STD
|4
|XAUUSD-STD
|3
|EURCHF-STD
|3
|GBPNZD-STD
|2
|EURCAD-STD
|2
|EURGBP-STD
|2
|EURNZD-STD
|2
|GBPCAD-STD
|1
|EURUSD-STD
|1
|EURAUD-STD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF-STD
|-15
|XAUUSD-STD
|133
|EURCHF-STD
|0
|GBPNZD-STD
|9
|EURCAD-STD
|8
|EURGBP-STD
|-1
|EURNZD-STD
|3
|GBPCAD-STD
|4
|EURUSD-STD
|-5
|EURAUD-STD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF-STD
|-1.2K
|XAUUSD-STD
|13K
|EURCHF-STD
|13
|GBPNZD-STD
|1.5K
|EURCAD-STD
|1.1K
|EURGBP-STD
|-112
|EURNZD-STD
|614
|GBPCAD-STD
|543
|EURUSD-STD
|-153
|EURAUD-STD
|204
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +47.36 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +109.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.62 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VTMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
This signal uses a combination of technical and fundamental analysis with a swing trading focus on XAUUSD (gold) and major currency pairs.
1. Time frame and main direction
Identifying market trends and structures in D1 and H4 (rising or falling highs/lows, accumulation/distribution zones).
Confirmation of the operational direction with short and medium term moving averages, which act as dynamic support/resistance.
2. Key levels and entry zones
Plotting relevant support and resistance levels, liquidity zones, and areas where the price has reacted strongly previously.
Use of BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders in these zones, always seeking to trade in favor of the dominant structure or deep corrections with a high probability of rebound.
3. Technical confirmations
RSI context to detect extensions (moderate oversold/overbought) without relying exclusively on the indicator.
Observation of volume and candlestick patterns (rejections, long wicks, impulse candles) to confirm the entry.
In smaller frames (M15–H1) a clear trigger (break, pullback or rejection) is sought before activating the level.
4. Fundamental Analysis
The macroeconomic factors that most affect gold and currency pairs are taken into account: Federal Reserve decisions, inflation data, employment, PMI, interest rates and market sentiment regarding the US dollar and global risk.
Signals against a very strong fundamental context are not sent without a clear technical structure to justify it.
5. Risk management and objectives
Each operation is designed with a positive risk/reward ratio, using Stop Loss defined in logical zones (below/above important support and resistance levels).
We work with a high probability TP1 (more conservative) and, when the context allows, TP2/TP3 at extension levels, allowing partial closure and protection of the operation.
The signals prioritize quality over quantity: they look for scenarios with a statistically favorable probability, not random entries.
The objective of the signal is to offer clear, justified and consistent trades within the technical and fundamental context, while always maintaining disciplined risk management.
Aucun avis
