Mark Anthony Jimenez

Glwydus

Mark Anthony Jimenez
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 35%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
95
Bénéfice trades:
50 (52.63%)
Perte trades:
45 (47.37%)
Meilleure transaction:
58.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-170.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 144.35 USD (91 252 pips)
Perte brute:
-794.95 USD (53 940 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (294.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
294.01 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
63.66%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.80%
Dernier trade:
51 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
53
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.34
Longs trades:
83 (87.37%)
Courts trades:
12 (12.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.44
Rendement attendu:
3.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
22.89 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-172.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-172.50 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
34.96%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.70 USD
Maximal:
260.14 USD (16.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.17% (260.14 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.99% (27.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 80
GBPCAD 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 304
GBPCAD 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 37K
GBPCAD 500
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +58.40 USD
Pire transaction: -171 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +294.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -172.50 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.09 × 11
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3443
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.15 × 13
Exness-MT5Real8
1.26 × 458
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 882
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
90 plus...
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success. 

I currently trade in IC Markets Global since they offer tight spreads. I recommend you to use a broker with tight spreads because this will help you save money in the long run.

My referral link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=87689&nbsp;and you can also copy my trades from IC Social App, then search for name in that app: 23 Stallions.

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

  • Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk. 
  • This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
  • Your profits will also depend from your capital. (Don't expect to open a shoe business with $1,000 capital to earn Millions every month and compete against like Nike, Adidas and others)
  • Trade only what you can afford to lose.

MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!


    Aucun avis
    2025.11.17 05:38
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
