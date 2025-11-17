- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|GBPCAD
|15
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|304
|GBPCAD
|45
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|GBPCAD
|500
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.09 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 3443
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.15 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.26 × 458
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 882
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.
It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success.
I currently trade in IC Markets Global since they offer tight spreads. I recommend you to use a broker with tight spreads because this will help you save money in the long run.
My referral link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=87689 and you can also copy my trades from IC Social App, then search for name in that app: 23 Stallions.
1. BE REALISTIC.
2. BE LOGICAL.
3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.
- Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk.
- This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
- Your profits will also depend from your capital. (Don't expect to open a shoe business with $1,000 capital to earn Millions every month and compete against like Nike, Adidas and others)
- Trade only what you can afford to lose.
MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!
