TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success.



I currently trade in IC Markets Global since they offer tight spreads. I recommend you to use a broker with tight spreads because this will help you save money in the long run.

My referral link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=87689 and you can also copy my trades from IC Social App, then search for name in that app: 23 Stallions.

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk.

This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.

Your profits will also depend from your capital. (Don't expect to open a shoe business with $1,000 capital to earn Millions every month and compete against like Nike, Adidas and others)

Trade only what you can afford to lose.



