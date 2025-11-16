SignauxSections
Angel Ruben De La Rica Almendro

Daily Breakout Capital

0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
GlobalPrime-Trade
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
252
Bénéfice trades:
160 (63.49%)
Perte trades:
92 (36.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.97 EUR
Pire transaction:
-30.85 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
429.70 EUR (53 761 pips)
Perte brute:
-480.06 EUR (46 289 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (25.61 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30.99 EUR (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
45
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.28
Longs trades:
130 (51.59%)
Courts trades:
122 (48.41%)
Facteur de profit:
0.90
Rendement attendu:
-0.20 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.69 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-5.22 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-9.41 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-49.77 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-33.69%
Algo trading:
23%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
108.51 EUR
Maximal:
182.32 EUR (66.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
EURUSD 23
US30 12
USDJPY 10
AUDUSD 10
NAS100 8
Tesla 6
GBPJPY 6
EURAUD 5
Microsoft 3
Apple 2
USDCHF 2
NVIDIA 2
ETHUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
JPN225 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -124
EURUSD -17
US30 9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 26
NAS100 9
Tesla -1
GBPJPY 20
EURAUD 6
Microsoft 2
Apple 3
USDCHF 2
NVIDIA 3
ETHUSD 0
GBPUSD 3
JPN225 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -8.2K
EURUSD -281
US30 7.8K
USDJPY 13
AUDUSD 523
NAS100 4.1K
Tesla -415
GBPJPY 102
EURAUD 327
Microsoft 241
Apple 397
USDCHF 104
NVIDIA 432
ETHUSD 859
GBPUSD 68
JPN225 1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.97 EUR
Pire transaction: -31 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +25.61 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.41 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GlobalPrime-Trade" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Strategy:

Daily Breakout Capital is a strategy focused on capturing real market breakouts during the most powerful moments of the day. It trades XAU/USD during the openings of the Asian and London sessions, where historically clean and directional moves are formed. It trades the Dow Jones exclusively at the New York open, the point of highest volume and momentum for the index.

Entries are always executed using stop orders, which ensures that trades are triggered only when price confirms a genuine breakout, avoiding false signals and premature entries.

The system maintains a win rate above 85%, thanks to the precise selection of trading hours and market conditions. In addition, its risk management is designed to keep drawdown low, prioritizing capital stability and sustained growth.

With few daily trades but high quality ones, Daily Breakout Capital is a perfect tool to take your account to the highest level, offering precision, consistency, and professional-grade trading.


2025.11.16 18:07
