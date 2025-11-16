SignauxSections
Farid Yandouz

Novellus

Farid Yandouz
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Notice on Broker and Latency

This signal uses a scalping strategy, where execution speed and latency can strongly impact results.
For optimal performance, it is recommended to use a broker with servers close to Pepperstone’s infrastructure, ideally Pepperstone.

⚠️ Note: this is not a broker recommendation or endorsement, and I have no affiliation or referral links with Pepperstone or any other broker. It is simply a technical optimization suggestion, not a prerequisite.
Using brokers with high latency or distant servers may lead to differences between this signal’s performance and your actual trading results.


Aucun avis
2025.11.16 18:22 2025.11.16 18:22:42  

2025.11.16 18:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 18:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 18:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 18:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 18:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
