SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MTT TRADER MT5 XM
Manoon Chorbtham

MTT TRADER MT5 XM

Manoon Chorbtham
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 35%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
11 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.32 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17.53 USD (175 320 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (17.53 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
17.53 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.45
Activité de trading:
25.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
46.57%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
56 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
1.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
25.96% (12.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 175K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.32 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +17.53 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Here’s a short English version you can use to explain:




Trading BTC and Gold on MT5 with $50 Start


Starting with only $50 on the MT5 platform, you can trade both Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD). These two assets are popular because:


  • BTCUSD → High volatility, good for short-term trades.
  • XAUUSD → Safe-haven asset, often moves opposite to USD strength.



Main Tools Used in MT5:


  1. Chart Analysis (Candlestick, Trendlines, Support/Resistance) – to identify price direction.
  2. Indicators:
    • RSI (Relative Strength Index) → checks overbought/oversold levels.
    • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) → trend and momentum signals.
    • MA (Moving Averages) → confirm long-term vs short-term trend.

  4. Risk Control:
    • Use micro lots (0.01) to protect small capital.
    • Apply Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) automatically.
    • Target 1–3% daily growth instead of over-risking.


Aucun avis
2025.11.16 05:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.16 05:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.16 05:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.16 04:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 04:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 04:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 04:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 04:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MTT TRADER MT5 XM
30 USD par mois
35%
0
0
USD
68
USD
1
0%
11
100%
25%
n/a
1.59
USD
26%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.