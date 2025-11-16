Here’s a short English version you can use to explain:













Trading BTC and Gold on MT5 with $50 Start





Starting with only $50 on the MT5 platform, you can trade both Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD). These two assets are popular because:





BTCUSD → High volatility, good for short-term trades.

XAUUSD → Safe-haven asset, often moves opposite to USD strength.









Main Tools Used in MT5:





Chart Analysis (Candlestick, Trendlines, Support/Resistance) – to identify price direction. Indicators:

RSI (Relative Strength Index) → checks overbought/oversold levels.

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) → trend and momentum signals.

MA (Moving Averages) → confirm long-term vs short-term trend.

Risk Control:

Use micro lots (0.01) to protect small capital.

Apply Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) automatically.

Target 1–3% daily growth instead of over-risking.