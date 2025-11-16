- Croissance
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
11 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.32 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17.53 USD (175 320 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (17.53 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
17.53 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.45
Activité de trading:
25.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
46.57%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
56 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
1.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
25.96% (12.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|175K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.32 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +17.53 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
Here’s a short English version you can use to explain:
Trading BTC and Gold on MT5 with $50 Start
Starting with only $50 on the MT5 platform, you can trade both Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD). These two assets are popular because:
- BTCUSD → High volatility, good for short-term trades.
- XAUUSD → Safe-haven asset, often moves opposite to USD strength.
Main Tools Used in MT5:
- Chart Analysis (Candlestick, Trendlines, Support/Resistance) – to identify price direction.
- Indicators:
- RSI (Relative Strength Index) → checks overbought/oversold levels.
- MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) → trend and momentum signals.
- MA (Moving Averages) → confirm long-term vs short-term trend.
- Risk Control:
- Use micro lots (0.01) to protect small capital.
- Apply Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) automatically.
- Target 1–3% daily growth instead of over-risking.
