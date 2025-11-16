SignauxSections
Paulo Henrique De Souza Lisboa

Peu Fx

Paulo Henrique De Souza Lisboa
0 avis
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 39%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
51
Bénéfice trades:
46 (90.19%)
Perte trades:
5 (9.80%)
Meilleure transaction:
39.31 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.58 USD
Bénéfice brut:
412.13 USD (167 081 pips)
Perte brute:
-15.11 USD (2 309 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (121.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
160.65 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.90
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.76%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
43.06
Longs trades:
19 (37.25%)
Courts trades:
32 (62.75%)
Facteur de profit:
27.28
Rendement attendu:
7.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.96 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-9.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9.22 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
25.08%
Algo trading:
1%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.22 USD (0.82%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.82% (9.22 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.89% (37.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30_x10m 17
USDJPYm 8
ETHUSDm 6
USDCADm 5
EURUSDm 4
XAUUSDm 4
GBPJPYm 4
USDCHFm 2
BTCUSDm 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30_x10m 229
USDJPYm 28
ETHUSDm 28
USDCADm 2
EURUSDm 15
XAUUSDm 52
GBPJPYm 31
USDCHFm 5
BTCUSDm 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30_x10m 23K
USDJPYm 725
ETHUSDm 28K
USDCADm -166
EURUSDm 1.4K
XAUUSDm 52K
GBPJPYm 2.3K
USDCHFm 400
BTCUSDm 57K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +39.31 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +121.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.22 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

🔥 Professional Trading System – High Performance & Consistency

📌 This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent results, using a hybrid approach that combines the precision of Scalping with the strategic depth of Swing Trading. The system operates dynamically, capturing market opportunities across different time horizons.

Key Features

📈 1. Hybrid Strategy: Swing Trade + Scalper
A balanced model that merges fast, high-accuracy trades with longer-term movements to maximize opportunities in all market conditions.

🛡 2. No Fixed Stop Loss
The system applies advanced protection logic instead of traditional fixed stops, offering greater flexibility and optimized trade management.

💰 3. Minimum Target: 10% Monthly ROI
Designed to pursue at least 10% monthly return, with controlled risk and intelligent market positioning.

🎯 Main Objective

To build a strong and consistent growth curve with balance, safety, and performance.


Aucun avis
2025.11.16 00:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
