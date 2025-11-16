- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US30_x10m
|17
|USDJPYm
|8
|ETHUSDm
|6
|USDCADm
|5
|EURUSDm
|4
|XAUUSDm
|4
|GBPJPYm
|4
|USDCHFm
|2
|BTCUSDm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30_x10m
|229
|USDJPYm
|28
|ETHUSDm
|28
|USDCADm
|2
|EURUSDm
|15
|XAUUSDm
|52
|GBPJPYm
|31
|USDCHFm
|5
|BTCUSDm
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30_x10m
|23K
|USDJPYm
|725
|ETHUSDm
|28K
|USDCADm
|-166
|EURUSDm
|1.4K
|XAUUSDm
|52K
|GBPJPYm
|2.3K
|USDCHFm
|400
|BTCUSDm
|57K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
🔥 Professional Trading System – High Performance & Consistency
📌 This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent results, using a hybrid approach that combines the precision of Scalping with the strategic depth of Swing Trading. The system operates dynamically, capturing market opportunities across different time horizons.
⚡ Key Features
📈 1. Hybrid Strategy: Swing Trade + Scalper
A balanced model that merges fast, high-accuracy trades with longer-term movements to maximize opportunities in all market conditions.
🛡 2. No Fixed Stop Loss
The system applies advanced protection logic instead of traditional fixed stops, offering greater flexibility and optimized trade management.
💰 3. Minimum Target: 10% Monthly ROI
Designed to pursue at least 10% monthly return, with controlled risk and intelligent market positioning.
🎯 Main Objective
To build a strong and consistent growth curve with balance, safety, and performance.