SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ALLTRADESIN
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

ALLTRADESIN

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 24%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
50
Bénéfice trades:
40 (80.00%)
Perte trades:
10 (20.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
90.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.18 USD
Bénéfice brut:
322.65 USD (15 395 pips)
Perte brute:
-39.71 USD (5 946 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (296.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
296.10 USD (33)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
54.62%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
54
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
8.03
Longs trades:
28 (56.00%)
Courts trades:
22 (44.00%)
Facteur de profit:
8.13
Rendement attendu:
5.66 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.07 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-35.25 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-35.25 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
23.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.68 USD
Maximal:
35.25 USD (2.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.88% (35.25 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.20% (288.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 6
.USTECHCash 5
CADJPY 5
USDJPY 5
GBPAUD 4
AUDJPY 4
NZDJPY 4
GBPCAD 4
USDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
GBPJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURNZD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 13
.USTECHCash 159
CADJPY 27
USDJPY 25
GBPAUD 24
AUDJPY 16
NZDJPY 19
GBPCAD 19
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 3
GBPJPY -6
AUDUSD -4
EURAUD -6
EURNZD -5
CHFJPY -5
EURCAD 2
NZDUSD 0
NZDCAD 0
EURJPY -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 593
.USTECHCash 4.1K
CADJPY 1.9K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPAUD 1K
AUDJPY 718
NZDJPY 1.5K
GBPCAD 1.3K
USDCHF 358
EURUSD 274
GBPJPY -950
AUDUSD -359
EURAUD -842
EURNZD -879
CHFJPY -774
EURCAD 259
NZDUSD -42
NZDCAD -41
EURJPY -544
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +90.05 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 33
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +296.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -35.25 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 14
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.16 × 91
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.21 × 67
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 149
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.30 × 1519
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.33 × 287
Axi-US07-Live
0.33 × 36
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
UniverseWheel-Live
0.34 × 76
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live18
0.37 × 1351
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.39 × 633
456 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Discover ALLTRADESIN: Your Market Edge

Imagine combining the stability of NEXUS4 with strategic trades at key market turning points, maximizing your returns while others hesitate. 📈 From the very first minute, stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown controls are active, protecting your capital and ensuring smarter trades.

📊 This manual system integrates four crucial factors to position yourself effectively: from trend direction, to market correlations, to early-week strength. Every decision is designed to leverage probability and opportunity, putting you steps ahead of most traders.

⏱️ With unmatched discipline, all positions are closed before Thursday ends, ensuring a clean, worry-free trading cycle. 💹 Trade confidently knowing your strategy works methodically and efficiently.

🚀 ALLTRADESIN  is the advanced evolution of NEXUS4, designed for traders who want to go beyond ordinary trading and turn every opportunity into a real advantage.
💥 Subscribe now at a special introductory price, with immediate access to this exclusive tool. But act fast: subscriber access will be limited in the future. Those who join now secure the lowest price and gain the advantage of being first to master this system.

Don’t let others get ahead. Every minute counts, and every trade could make the difference.
Subscribe today and start trading with ALLTRADESIN Manual before access is limited.


Aucun avis
2025.11.18 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 17:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 17:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 16:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 16:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 15:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 15:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 05:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 05:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 09:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 09:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 09:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ALLTRADESIN
35 USD par mois
24%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
1
0%
50
80%
100%
8.12
5.66
USD
24%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.