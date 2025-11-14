- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-3
|CHFJPY
|5
|NZDCHF
|-3
|EURAUD
|-3
|GBPCHF
|6
|EURNZD
|-4
|CADJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|-1
|XAUUSD
|-12
|EURCHF
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|-4
|CADCHF
|-1
|GBPAUD
|-1
|EURUSD
|-2
|USDSGD
|-1
|NZDUSD
|-1
|USDJPY
|-1
|GBPNZD
|-2
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAGUSD
|-31
|EURJPY
|0
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|-3
|NZDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|-4
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-459
|CHFJPY
|872
|NZDCHF
|-250
|EURAUD
|-705
|GBPCHF
|518
|EURNZD
|-502
|CADJPY
|598
|USDCAD
|-246
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|EURCHF
|32
|USDCHF
|12
|EURCAD
|270
|GBPUSD
|-427
|CADCHF
|-95
|GBPAUD
|-201
|EURUSD
|-158
|USDSGD
|-133
|NZDUSD
|-141
|USDJPY
|-159
|GBPNZD
|-387
|GBPJPY
|320
|XAGUSD
|-615
|EURJPY
|-66
|NZDJPY
|55
|AUDJPY
|-230
|NZDCAD
|117
|GBPCAD
|-533
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 32
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 4570
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 447
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.11 × 161
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.57 × 7
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.65 × 43
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.88 × 8
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.38 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.53 × 43
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.89 × 38
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|4.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.08 × 319
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.20 × 5
Stability Growth is a fully automated trading signal. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.
⚙️ Technical Features:
-
Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements
-
Average holding time: approx. 6 hours per trade
-
No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own
-
Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size
📊 Strategy Overview:
-
Focused trading on USDJPY with high efficiency
-
Over 85% winning trades since inception
-
Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21
-
Clear SL/TP logic for every setup
-
Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%
💼 Recommended Requirements:
-
Capital: from 1000 USD
-
Leverage: 1:200 recommended
⚠️ Note:
This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.
➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!
