Stability Growth is a fully automated trading signal. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features:

Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

Average holding time: approx. 6 hours per trade

No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size

📊 Strategy Overview:

Focused trading on USDJPY with high efficiency

Over 85% winning trades since inception

Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21

Clear SL/TP logic for every setup

Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

Capital: from 1000 USD

Leverage: 1:200 recommended

⚠️ Note:

This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!



