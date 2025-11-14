SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Steady Growth XG
Abdulaziz Saeed Mabruk Alghamdi

Steady Growth XG

Abdulaziz Saeed Mabruk Alghamdi
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -5%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
51
Bénéfice trades:
21 (41.17%)
Perte trades:
30 (58.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
46.26 USD
Pire transaction:
-34.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
81.69 USD (8 350 pips)
Perte brute:
-138.33 USD (12 039 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (11.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
47.91 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.80%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
51
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.54
Longs trades:
31 (60.78%)
Courts trades:
20 (39.22%)
Facteur de profit:
0.59
Rendement attendu:
-1.11 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.89 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.61 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-8.70 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-67.01 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
104.72 USD
Maximal:
104.72 USD (9.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.73% (104.57 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 4
CHFJPY 4
NZDCHF 3
EURAUD 3
GBPCHF 3
EURNZD 3
CADJPY 3
USDCAD 3
XAUUSD 3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
CADCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
USDSGD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
GBPJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
EURJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
GBPCAD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -3
CHFJPY 5
NZDCHF -3
EURAUD -3
GBPCHF 6
EURNZD -4
CADJPY 7
USDCAD -1
XAUUSD -12
EURCHF 0
USDCHF 0
EURCAD 2
GBPUSD -4
CADCHF -1
GBPAUD -1
EURUSD -2
USDSGD -1
NZDUSD -1
USDJPY -1
GBPNZD -2
GBPJPY 2
XAGUSD -31
EURJPY 0
NZDJPY 1
AUDJPY -3
NZDCAD 1
GBPCAD -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -459
CHFJPY 872
NZDCHF -250
EURAUD -705
GBPCHF 518
EURNZD -502
CADJPY 598
USDCAD -246
XAUUSD -1.2K
EURCHF 32
USDCHF 12
EURCAD 270
GBPUSD -427
CADCHF -95
GBPAUD -201
EURUSD -158
USDSGD -133
NZDUSD -141
USDJPY -159
GBPNZD -387
GBPJPY 320
XAGUSD -615
EURJPY -66
NZDJPY 55
AUDJPY -230
NZDCAD 117
GBPCAD -533
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +46.26 USD
Pire transaction: -34 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.70 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.25 × 32
Darwinex-Live
0.32 × 4570
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 447
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.11 × 161
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.57 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
TickmillUK-Live
2.88 × 8
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.38 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.53 × 43
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.89 × 38
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
4.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.08 × 319
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.20 × 5
18 plus...
Stability Growth is a fully automated trading signal. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 6 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on USDJPY with high efficiency

  • Over 85% winning trades since inception

  • Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21

  • Clear SL/TP logic for every setup

  • Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 1000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:200 recommended

⚠️ Note:
This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


Aucun avis
2025.11.14 18:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
