This signal is powered by the automated trading system PRANA GOLD, designed specifically for trading GOLD (XAUUSD). The EA analyzes market structure, volatility conditions, and trend strength to enter high-probability trades. It focuses on disciplined execution and consistent decision-making without emotional bias.

Risk Management

PRANA GOLD does not use any dangerous or high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid averaging, or arbitrage. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels, maintaining controlled exposure at all times.

Trading Style

Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)

Approach: Trend-following and momentum-based entries

No hedging, no grid, no martingale

All positions are protected with stop-loss

Moderate trading frequency with a focus on quality setups

Goals

The objective of this signal is steady, sustainable growth with a balanced risk profile. PRANA GOLD aims to deliver long-term returns while prioritising account safety and drawdown control.