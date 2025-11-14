- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-83
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.2K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
This signal is powered by the automated trading system PRANA GOLD, designed specifically for trading GOLD (XAUUSD). The EA analyzes market structure, volatility conditions, and trend strength to enter high-probability trades. It focuses on disciplined execution and consistent decision-making without emotional bias.
Risk Management
PRANA GOLD does not use any dangerous or high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid averaging, or arbitrage. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels, maintaining controlled exposure at all times.
Trading Style
-
Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)
-
Approach: Trend-following and momentum-based entries
-
No hedging, no grid, no martingale
-
All positions are protected with stop-loss
-
Moderate trading frequency with a focus on quality setups
Goals
The objective of this signal is steady, sustainable growth with a balanced risk profile. PRANA GOLD aims to deliver long-term returns while prioritising account safety and drawdown control.