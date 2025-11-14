SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / PRANA GOLD
Arati Vivek Kamthe

PRANA GOLD

Arati Vivek Kamthe
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -28%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
3 (33.33%)
Perte trades:
6 (66.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
41.21 USD
Pire transaction:
-41.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
123.29 USD (12 349 pips)
Perte brute:
-206.18 USD (20 511 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (123.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
123.29 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.20
Activité de trading:
30.84%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.56%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.63
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
9 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.60
Rendement attendu:
-9.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
41.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-34.36 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-131.34 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-131.34 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-27.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
82.89 USD
Maximal:
131.48 USD (37.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
37.74% (131.62 USD)
Par fonds propres:
19.87% (59.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -83
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -8.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +41.21 USD
Pire transaction: -41 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +123.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -131.34 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.00 × 15
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 63
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 44
ICMarkets-MT5
0.26 × 180
Exness-MT5Real
0.37 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 256
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.89 × 305
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.20 × 46
Alpari-MT5
1.48 × 602
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.62 × 29
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.88 × 8
ForexChief-MT5
3.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 27
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.54 × 48
GBEbrokers-LIVE
7.13 × 40
10 plus...
This signal is powered by the automated trading system PRANA GOLD, designed specifically for trading GOLD (XAUUSD). The EA analyzes market structure, volatility conditions, and trend strength to enter high-probability trades. It focuses on disciplined execution and consistent decision-making without emotional bias.

Risk Management
PRANA GOLD does not use any dangerous or high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid averaging, or arbitrage. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels, maintaining controlled exposure at all times.

Trading Style

  • Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Approach: Trend-following and momentum-based entries

  • No hedging, no grid, no martingale

  • All positions are protected with stop-loss

  • Moderate trading frequency with a focus on quality setups

Goals
The objective of this signal is steady, sustainable growth with a balanced risk profile. PRANA GOLD aims to deliver long-term returns while prioritising account safety and drawdown control.


Aucun avis
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 11:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 11:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 10:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 10:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 10:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
