- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|68
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|35K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.77 × 1815
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.82 × 131
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|3.61 × 66
|
RoboForex-Pro
|10.78 × 477
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|12.42 × 359
🔥 MT5Phoenix – Live XAUUSD Trading Signal
I trade XAUUSD manually on IC Markets EU MT5.
Years of experience in gold trading (30-minute timeframe and higher).
I enter only when my system gives clear signal – no overtrading.
Live Statistics (67 trades):
• Profit factor: 16.55
• Win rate: 71.64% (48 wins / 19 losses)
• Average profit: €39.78 | Average loss: €42.01
• Max drawdown: €285.34 (59.40%)
• Recovery factor: 3.89
• Longs: 80.6% winning | Shorts: 46.2% winning
Real account, real-time data, full transparency.
You see every trade the moment I take it.
Live P&L and equity curve updated instantly.
All trade details posted in private Telegram group (invite sent after subscription).
Any questions? Message me here on MQL5 – happy to answer.