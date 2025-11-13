SignauxSections
Stephanos Massouras

MT5Phoenix

Stephanos Massouras
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 142%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
68
Bénéfice trades:
49 (72.05%)
Perte trades:
19 (27.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
222.54 EUR
Pire transaction:
-139.80 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 912.70 EUR (60 239 pips)
Perte brute:
-798.26 EUR (25 126 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (547.33 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
547.33 EUR (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
42.36%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.91
Longs trades:
54 (79.41%)
Courts trades:
14 (20.59%)
Facteur de profit:
2.40
Rendement attendu:
16.39 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
39.03 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-42.01 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-140.85 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-141.12 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
106.68%
Algo trading:
50%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
34.93 EUR
Maximal:
285.34 EUR (59.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.55% (285.34 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 35K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +222.54 EUR
Pire transaction: -140 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +547.33 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -140.85 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.77 × 1815
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.82 × 131
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
10.78 × 477
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.42 × 359
🔥 MT5Phoenix – Live XAUUSD Trading Signal

I trade XAUUSD manually on IC Markets EU MT5.
Years of experience in gold trading (30-minute timeframe and higher).
I enter only when my system gives clear signal – no overtrading.

Live Statistics (67 trades):
• Profit factor: 16.55
• Win rate: 71.64% (48 wins / 19 losses)
• Average profit: €39.78 | Average loss: €42.01
• Max drawdown: €285.34 (59.40%)
• Recovery factor: 3.89
• Longs: 80.6% winning | Shorts: 46.2% winning

Real account, real-time data, full transparency.
You see every trade the moment I take it.

Live P&L and equity curve updated instantly.
All trade details posted in private Telegram group (invite sent after subscription).

Any questions? Message me here on MQL5 – happy to answer.

Aucun avis
2025.11.14 00:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 23:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 23:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
