|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|247
|EURUSD
|117
|DE40
|22
|USTEC
|8
|GBPUSD
|5
|US500
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|US30
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|EURUSD
|650
|DE40
|39
|USTEC
|55
|GBPUSD
|-31
|US500
|14
|USDJPY
|-1
|BTCUSD
|5
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|0
|NZDJPY
|0
|US30
|-10
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|DE40
|46K
|USTEC
|55K
|GBPUSD
|-371
|US500
|7K
|USDJPY
|-57
|BTCUSD
|48K
|AUDJPY
|78
|USDCAD
|-9
|NZDJPY
|17
|US30
|-9.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.20 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 3
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.79 × 66
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.87 × 55
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.89 × 92
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 43
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.97 × 73
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 6
|
Bybit-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.16 × 31
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.35 × 91
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.56 × 16
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.70 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.71 × 476
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.86 × 164
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.00 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.15 × 2584
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.15 × 33
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.28 × 72
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.31 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.64 × 42
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.67 × 3
The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.
Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.
For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).
Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access.
There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading.
Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden.