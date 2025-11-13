SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Nordic Shield Strategy
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu

Nordic Shield Strategy

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
0 avis
84 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
410
Bénéfice trades:
299 (72.92%)
Perte trades:
111 (27.07%)
Meilleure transaction:
144.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-231.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 966.86 USD (304 512 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 161.98 USD (139 767 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
41 (375.63 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
407.46 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.32
Longs trades:
260 (63.41%)
Courts trades:
150 (36.59%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
1.96 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-28.49 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-55.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-231.20 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.02%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
62%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
66.21 USD
Maximal:
610.50 USD (48.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 247
EURUSD 117
DE40 22
USTEC 8
GBPUSD 5
US500 4
USDJPY 2
BTCUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
US30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 82
EURUSD 650
DE40 39
USTEC 55
GBPUSD -31
US500 14
USDJPY -1
BTCUSD 5
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 0
NZDJPY 0
US30 -10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
EURUSD 3.2K
DE40 46K
USTEC 55K
GBPUSD -371
US500 7K
USDJPY -57
BTCUSD 48K
AUDJPY 78
USDCAD -9
NZDJPY 17
US30 -9.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +144.90 USD
Pire transaction: -231 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +375.63 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -55.75 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PUPrime-Live
0.20 × 50
Exness-MT5Real3
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 3
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.79 × 66
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.87 × 55
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.89 × 92
FusionMarkets-Live
0.91 × 43
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.97 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 6
Bybit-Live
1.00 × 3
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.16 × 31
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.35 × 91
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.56 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.70 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 476
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.86 × 164
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.00 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 2584
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.15 × 33
Darwinex-Live
2.28 × 72
Coinexx-Live
2.31 × 13
Exness-MT5Real15
2.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
2.64 × 42
OneRoyal-Server
2.67 × 3
The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.

Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).

Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access. 

There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading. 

Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden. 


Note:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.

