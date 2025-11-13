SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ATOMIC AI TRADING 2
Md Saroar Hossain

ATOMIC AI TRADING 2

Md Saroar Hossain
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 21%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 590
Bénéfice trades:
2 289 (49.86%)
Perte trades:
2 301 (50.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
5 232.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 190.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
43 290.27 USD (468 930 pips)
Perte brute:
-30 952.22 USD (663 690 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (417.88 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 237.76 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.51%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
2819
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.71
Longs trades:
2 290 (49.89%)
Courts trades:
2 300 (50.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.40
Rendement attendu:
2.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.91 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.45 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-4 551.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 551.06 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 564.36 USD
Maximal:
4 551.06 USD (7.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.63% (4 551.06 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.17% (114.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3926
AUDJPY 60
EURJPY 60
CHFJPY 56
GBPUSD 56
USDJPY 56
GBPJPY 54
EURCAD 44
GBPCHF 34
AUDCHF 32
EURUSD 29
USDCHF 29
AUDCAD 28
USDCAD 23
AUDNZD 20
NZDUSD 17
NZDCAD 14
EURGBP 14
NZDCHF 14
AUDUSD 12
EURCHF 8
CADCHF 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
AUDJPY 37
EURJPY 69
CHFJPY 52
GBPUSD 41
USDJPY 13
GBPJPY 149
EURCAD 19
GBPCHF 11
AUDCHF 17
EURUSD 23
USDCHF 29
AUDCAD 11
USDCAD 41
AUDNZD 6
NZDUSD 47
NZDCAD 8
EURGBP 10
NZDCHF 13
AUDUSD 12
EURCHF -1
CADCHF 1
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -142K
AUDJPY -4.9K
EURJPY -6.5K
CHFJPY -5.2K
GBPUSD -2.7K
USDJPY -3.4K
GBPJPY -9.1K
EURCAD -3.1K
GBPCHF -1.3K
AUDCHF -1.4K
EURUSD -1.9K
USDCHF -919
AUDCAD -1.4K
USDCAD -2.9K
AUDNZD -1.7K
NZDUSD -2.1K
NZDCAD -1.6K
EURGBP -590
NZDCHF -310
AUDUSD -858
EURCHF -262
CADCHF -192
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5 232.64 USD
Pire transaction: -1 190 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +417.88 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 551.06 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
Forex.comUK-Live 114
0.00 × 2
BoomForexLtd-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 2
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 47
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
ATFXGM9-Live
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 1
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 3
547 plus...
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading

ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.

⚙ Key Features:

🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.

🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.

💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.

⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.

💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.


📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.

🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Aucun avis
2025.11.13 05:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
