- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
4 590
Bénéfice trades:
2 289 (49.86%)
Perte trades:
2 301 (50.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
5 232.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 190.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
43 290.27 USD (468 930 pips)
Perte brute:
-30 952.22 USD (663 690 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (417.88 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 237.76 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.51%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
2819
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.71
Longs trades:
2 290 (49.89%)
Courts trades:
2 300 (50.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.40
Rendement attendu:
2.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.91 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.45 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-4 551.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 551.06 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 564.36 USD
Maximal:
4 551.06 USD (7.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.63% (4 551.06 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.17% (114.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3926
|AUDJPY
|60
|EURJPY
|60
|CHFJPY
|56
|GBPUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|56
|GBPJPY
|54
|EURCAD
|44
|GBPCHF
|34
|AUDCHF
|32
|EURUSD
|29
|USDCHF
|29
|AUDCAD
|28
|USDCAD
|23
|AUDNZD
|20
|NZDUSD
|17
|NZDCAD
|14
|EURGBP
|14
|NZDCHF
|14
|AUDUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|8
|CADCHF
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|AUDJPY
|37
|EURJPY
|69
|CHFJPY
|52
|GBPUSD
|41
|USDJPY
|13
|GBPJPY
|149
|EURCAD
|19
|GBPCHF
|11
|AUDCHF
|17
|EURUSD
|23
|USDCHF
|29
|AUDCAD
|11
|USDCAD
|41
|AUDNZD
|6
|NZDUSD
|47
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURGBP
|10
|NZDCHF
|13
|AUDUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|-1
|CADCHF
|1
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-142K
|AUDJPY
|-4.9K
|EURJPY
|-6.5K
|CHFJPY
|-5.2K
|GBPUSD
|-2.7K
|USDJPY
|-3.4K
|GBPJPY
|-9.1K
|EURCAD
|-3.1K
|GBPCHF
|-1.3K
|AUDCHF
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|USDCHF
|-919
|AUDCAD
|-1.4K
|USDCAD
|-2.9K
|AUDNZD
|-1.7K
|NZDUSD
|-2.1K
|NZDCAD
|-1.6K
|EURGBP
|-590
|NZDCHF
|-310
|AUDUSD
|-858
|EURCHF
|-262
|CADCHF
|-192
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5 232.64 USD
Pire transaction: -1 190 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +417.88 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 551.06 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.comUK-Live 114
|0.00 × 2
|
BoomForexLtd-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 47
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 3
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
