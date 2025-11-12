SignauxSections
VU VAN HIEN Vũ

Mistral 7B AI Trading System

VU VAN HIEN Vũ
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -5%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
62
Bénéfice trades:
32 (51.61%)
Perte trades:
30 (48.39%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 233.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-732.42 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 950.60 USD (529 961 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 977.48 USD (547 041 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (1 742.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 742.57 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.06
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.31%
Dernier trade:
30 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
69
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.28
Longs trades:
38 (61.29%)
Courts trades:
24 (38.71%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-16.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
92.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-132.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-3 719.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 719.03 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.13%
Algo trading:
68%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 548.82 USD
Maximal:
3 721.85 USD (16.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.77% (3 719.03 USD)
Par fonds propres:
25.97% (5 438.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD. 21
XAUUSD. 18
BNBUSD_m 12
SOLUSD_m 6
GBPUSD. 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD. -9
XAUUSD. -1.7K
BNBUSD_m 216
SOLUSD_m 363
GBPUSD. 81
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD. -113
XAUUSD. -34K
BNBUSD_m 14K
SOLUSD_m 2.7K
GBPUSD. 542
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 233.48 USD
Pire transaction: -732 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 742.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 719.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

2025.11.13 04:01
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 22:20 2025.11.12 22:20:04  

🤖 Smart AI Trading Bot: Price Action Mastery This is a cutting-edge AI Trading Bot that merges the robust chart analysis of Price Action (PA) with the advanced processing power and predictive capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI), powered by models like ChatGPT. Core Intelligence and Execution The system is trained for expert-level technical analysis—identifying complex candlestick patterns, market structure, and key turning points just like a seasoned human trader. The AI functions as the analytical brain, autonomously recognizing the highest-probability setups based on current market context. Trade execution, risk management, and discipline are handled flawlessly by the intelligent AI system. Adaptive Feature The bot also integrates Economic Calendar data to automatically adjust its trading strategy during key news events. Contact Information For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact us: * Telegram: 0396560888 * Email: vuhien2444cfds@gmail.com

2025.11.12 19:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 18:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 17:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 07:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.12 03:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 03:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 03:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

