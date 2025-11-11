SignauxSections
Seksin Wisetsaksri

Livyatan S

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.01 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8.01 USD (2 668 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (8.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8.01 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
4.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.83%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
2 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
8.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.01 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.17% (1.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.01 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
💠 HuaHom SMC Flow — Smart Money + ICT Hybrid Strategy

HuaHom SMC Flow is a precision-based trading framework that combines the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology to identify high-probability trade setups on XAUUSD and similar assets.

It focuses on understanding how institutional liquidity, market structure shifts, and order flow inefficiencies interact to create premium entry opportunities with asymmetric risk–reward ratios.

⚙️ Core Principles

Component Source Purpose
Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH) Smart Money Concepts Defines trend and directional bias
Liquidity Concepts (EQH / EQL / Sweep) ICT Identifies where liquidity pools and traps occur
Order Blocks (OB) & Fair Value Gaps (FVG) SMC + ICT Entry zones where smart money rebalances positions
EMA 9/21 + VWAP Technical Confluence Confirms short-term momentum and timing
Top-Down Analysis (H4 → H1 → M15 → M5) SMC Framework Aligns higher timeframe bias with lower timeframe execution

🧭 Trading Workflow (SLCE Model)

Structure → Liquidity → Confirmation → Execution

  1. Structure: Determine market direction using BOS / CHoCH

  2. Liquidity: Locate equal highs/lows and liquidity sweeps

  3. Confirmation: Wait for OB or FVG reaction + EMA confluence

  4. Execution: Enter with defined SL and TP for a clean RR setup

💡 Trading Characteristics

  • Focuses on institutional footprints, not retail indicators

  • Prioritizes liquidity manipulation zones over overbought/oversold signals

  • Aims for Low-Risk / High-Reward entries (typically 1:4 to 1:6 RR)

  • Works best on XAUUSD, indices, and high-volume pairs

🧠 Philosophy

“Trade where liquidity ends — and institutional order flow begins.”

The goal of HuaHom SMC Flow is not to predict price, but to follow the smart money narrative.
It’s about precision, patience, and understanding the hidden mechanics behind each move.


Aucun avis
2025.11.11 17:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 17:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.11 17:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.11 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
