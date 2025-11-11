- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
My Strategy Method – Adaptive Multi-Layer Trade Management
My trading approach is built around a progressive trade-splitting technique, where instead of placing one large position, I divide a trade into five smaller entries.
This gives me greater control and flexibility to manage exposure and adjust dynamically according to market conditions.
What makes my method unique is the way I handle losing positions. Rather than depending solely on Stop Loss orders, I apply a measured, profit-offset approach to recovery.
When a batch of trades moves against my position, I don’t rush to close them. Instead, I plan the next set of entries with adjusted sizing and timing.
Profits from subsequent successful trades are then strategically used to offset and close losing trades gradually, allowing the overall position to stabilize over time.
Through this controlled distribution and recovery process, I manage risk efficiently, maintain a smoother equity curve, and protect my capital even in volatile markets.
This method reflects a disciplined, adaptive, and patient trading mindset, focusing on consistency, precision, and long-term profitability.
Leverage Recommedation
1:500 RAW
0.02 lots per every USD500 margin