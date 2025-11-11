My Strategy Method – Adaptive Multi-Layer Trade Management

My trading approach is built around a progressive trade-splitting technique, where instead of placing one large position, I divide a trade into five smaller entries.

This gives me greater control and flexibility to manage exposure and adjust dynamically according to market conditions.

What makes my method unique is the way I handle losing positions. Rather than depending solely on Stop Loss orders, I apply a measured, profit-offset approach to recovery.

When a batch of trades moves against my position, I don’t rush to close them. Instead, I plan the next set of entries with adjusted sizing and timing.

Profits from subsequent successful trades are then strategically used to offset and close losing trades gradually, allowing the overall position to stabilize over time.