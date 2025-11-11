SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / DarrencyTan
Tan Zhi Hao Darren
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données


My Strategy Method – Adaptive Multi-Layer Trade Management

My trading approach is built around a progressive trade-splitting technique, where instead of placing one large position, I divide a trade into five smaller entries.
This gives me greater control and flexibility to manage exposure and adjust dynamically according to market conditions.

What makes my method unique is the way I handle losing positions. Rather than depending solely on Stop Loss orders, I apply a measured, profit-offset approach to recovery.
When a batch of trades moves against my position, I don’t rush to close them. Instead, I plan the next set of entries with adjusted sizing and timing.
Profits from subsequent successful trades are then strategically used to offset and close losing trades gradually, allowing the overall position to stabilize over time.

Through this controlled distribution and recovery process, I manage risk efficiently, maintain a smoother equity curve, and protect my capital even in volatile markets.
This method reflects a disciplined, adaptive, and patient trading mindset, focusing on consistency, precision, and long-term profitability.

Leverage Recommedation
1:500 RAW
0.02 lots per every USD500 margin


Aucun avis
2025.11.11 05:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
