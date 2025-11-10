- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|11
|AUDNZD
|7
|EURGBP
|7
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|0
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|57
|USDCAD
|14
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|126
|AUDNZD
|92
|EURGBP
|105
|NZDCAD
|226
|EURUSD
|599
|USDCAD
|236
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge11" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.00 × 2
|
OverflowingFinCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 121
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 16
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.03 × 87
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.10 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.43 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.47 × 19
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.83 × 178
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|1.00 × 2
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.76 × 170
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|2.24 × 254
|
Valutrades-Real
|2.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.75 × 8
This is an automated grid bot combined with machine-learning signals. It opens a limited number of positions each week and prioritizes capital preservation (a “don’t-lose-first” approach).
Please be sure before you subscribe.
Key points
-
Controlled trade frequency; not a scalper.
-
ML filter for entry/exit to avoid weak setups.
-
Risk controls: max concurrent orders, daily loss cap, and optional news pause.
-
Designed for steady compounding, not high-risk bursts.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
