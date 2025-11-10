SignauxSections
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Bumba

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
Pepperstone-Edge11
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
36
Bénéfice trades:
22 (61.11%)
Perte trades:
14 (38.89%)
Meilleure transaction:
26.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.63 USD
Bénéfice brut:
88.40 USD (3 097 pips)
Perte brute:
-14.99 USD (1 713 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (86.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
86.35 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
30.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.01%
Dernier trade:
43 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
37
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.55
Longs trades:
18 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
18 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
5.90
Rendement attendu:
2.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-7.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7.22 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.22 USD (0.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.30% (13.22 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.91% (39.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCAD 11
AUDNZD 7
EURGBP 7
NZDCAD 6
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 0
AUDNZD 0
EURGBP 1
NZDCAD 1
EURUSD 57
USDCAD 14
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 126
AUDNZD 92
EURGBP 105
NZDCAD 226
EURUSD 599
USDCAD 236
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +26.14 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +86.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.22 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge11" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real07
0.00 × 2
OverflowingFinCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 121
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 16
MYFX-US01-Live
0.03 × 87
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.10 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.17 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.43 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.47 × 19
FPMarkets-Live2
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live19
0.83 × 178
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live07
1.00 × 2
Axi-US02-Live
1.33 × 3
Exness-Real18
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge03
1.76 × 170
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 11
Pepperstone-Edge11
2.24 × 254
Valutrades-Real
2.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live17
2.75 × 8
12 plus...
This is an automated grid bot combined with machine-learning signals. It opens a limited number of positions each week and prioritizes capital preservation (a “don’t-lose-first” approach).
Please be sure before you subscribe.

Key points

  • Controlled trade frequency; not a scalper.

  • ML filter for entry/exit to avoid weak setups.

  • Risk controls: max concurrent orders, daily loss cap, and optional news pause.

  • Designed for steady compounding, not high-risk bursts.



Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.


Aucun avis
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 12:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 06:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 08:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 08:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 08:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 08:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
