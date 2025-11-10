This is an automated grid bot combined with machine-learning signals. It opens a limited number of positions each week and prioritizes capital preservation (a “don’t-lose-first” approach).

Please be sure before you subscribe.

Key points

Controlled trade frequency; not a scalper.

ML filter for entry/exit to avoid weak setups.

Risk controls: max concurrent orders, daily loss cap, and optional news pause.

Designed for steady compounding, not high-risk bursts.

Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.