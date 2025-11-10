SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Investment Raw Spread
Rommy Wijaya

Investment Raw Spread

Rommy Wijaya
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 7%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
20
Bénéfice trades:
17 (85.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (15.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
20.22 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.77 USD
Bénéfice brut:
91.98 USD (7 824 pips)
Perte brute:
-23.39 USD (2 256 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (62.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
62.29 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Activité de trading:
84.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.77%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
40 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.47
Longs trades:
19 (95.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (5.00%)
Facteur de profit:
3.93
Rendement attendu:
3.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-11.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11.77 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.86%
Algo trading:
30%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
15.34 USD (1.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.50% (15.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.26% (2.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 69
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +20.22 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +62.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6358
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 plus...
Welcome to copy my signal :)

Strategy of this trade : Im using Breakthrough Strategy.

Things you must know before copying :

1. I don’t trade when I’m not in a good mood
2. Profit and loss are both parts of trading
3. Trade at your own risk
4. Stop loss will be fixed at 100 pips only
5. This trade full manage by EA (but still refer to number 1).

please do protect your own balance by regulary withdraw your profit.


Aucun avis
2025.11.10 07:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 07:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
