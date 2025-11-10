- Croissance
Trades:
15
Bénéfice trades:
15 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.81 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
75.38 USD (7 904 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (75.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
75.38 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.77
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
51.40%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
15 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
5.03 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.67% (28.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|UNIUSD
|5
|XAUUSD
|3
|DOGEUSD
|2
|XAUEUR
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|LNKUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|UNIUSD
|17
|XAUUSD
|25
|DOGEUSD
|0
|XAUEUR
|27
|XAGUSD
|5
|LNKUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|UNIUSD
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|DOGEUSD
|102
|XAUEUR
|2.3K
|XAGUSD
|1.1K
|LNKUSD
|68
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.81 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +75.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 11
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Axi-US888-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|3.13 × 16
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-05
|3.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|4.38 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.65 × 34
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|4.90 × 49
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|5.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|5.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|9.06 × 84
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|9.93 × 76
|
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
|10.12 × 180
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|10.16 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|11.87 × 31
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|12.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|13.54 × 48
|
OxSecurities-Live-2
|13.79 × 24
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|14.06 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|14.75 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|15.09 × 43
This EA takes "abandoning prediction and purely following trends" as its core, and practices the concept of "holding positions when correct, cutting losses when wrong, not chasing small profits, avoiding big losses, and letting profits run" to adapt to market fluctuations. The financial market is full of uncertainties, and predictions are prone to failure; instead, the EA only captures established trend signals.
