Ming Xian Tan

Low drawdown high return trend EA

Ming Xian Tan
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 72%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
15
Bénéfice trades:
15 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.81 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
75.38 USD (7 904 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (75.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
75.38 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.77
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
51.40%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
15 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
5.03 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.67% (28.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
UNIUSD 5
XAUUSD 3
DOGEUSD 2
XAUEUR 2
XAGUSD 2
LNKUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
UNIUSD 17
XAUUSD 25
DOGEUSD 0
XAUEUR 27
XAGUSD 5
LNKUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
UNIUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD 2.6K
DOGEUSD 102
XAUEUR 2.3K
XAGUSD 1.1K
LNKUSD 68
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.81 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +75.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 11
GBEbrokers-Live
0.67 × 6
Axi-US888-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
3.13 × 16
LiteFinanceVC-Live-05
3.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.65 × 34
ICMarketsEU-Live17
4.90 × 49
Pepperstone-Edge04
5.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
5.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live22
9.06 × 84
TitanFX-Demo01
9.93 × 76
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
10.12 × 180
ICMarketsSC-Live33
10.16 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live07
11.87 × 31
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
13.54 × 48
OxSecurities-Live-2
13.79 × 24
Pepperstone-Demo01
14.06 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
14.75 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge03
15.09 × 43
5 plus...
This EA takes "abandoning prediction and purely following trends" as its core, and practices the concept of "holding positions when correct, cutting losses when wrong, not chasing small profits, avoiding big losses, and letting profits run" to adapt to market fluctuations. The financial market is full of uncertainties, and predictions are prone to failure; instead, the EA only captures established trend signals.
Aucun avis
2025.11.11 02:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 22:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 21:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 08:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 08:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 05:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 05:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 05:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Low drawdown high return trend EA
30 USD par mois
72%
0
0
USD
180
USD
1
100%
15
100%
100%
n/a
5.03
USD
25%
1:500
