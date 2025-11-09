SignauxSections
Nicolas Yves Gregoire Falgayrettes

Ostinato Trading portfolio

Nicolas Yves Gregoire Falgayrettes
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 50%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
292
Bénéfice trades:
160 (54.79%)
Perte trades:
132 (45.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
647.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-822.72 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12 749.75 USD (2 226 045 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 693.42 USD (1 567 328 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (560.52 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 424.94 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.65%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.02
Longs trades:
235 (80.48%)
Courts trades:
57 (19.52%)
Facteur de profit:
1.32
Rendement attendu:
10.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
79.69 USD
Perte moyenne:
-73.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-677.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 101.34 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.61%
Prévision annuelle:
-31.70%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
136.17 USD
Maximal:
1 513.25 USD (21.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.80% (1 513.25 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.97% (120.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NAS100 261
NAS100ft 15
SP500 11
VIX 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 1.4K
NAS100ft 772
SP500 -183
VIX 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 525K
NAS100ft 129K
SP500 -685
VIX 5.4K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +647.40 USD
Pire transaction: -823 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +560.52 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -677.45 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The Ostinato Trading Portfolio is a multi-strategy signal focused on the NASDAQ-100, combining four independent algorithmic systems (more details on my website : https://ostinato-trading.com/) that trade different market conditions. Each strategy is fully automated and risk-managed, designed to complement the others and create a balanced portfolio with smoother equity growth and reduced drawdowns. By subscribing, you’ll follow a single, unified signal that reflects the combined performance of all four systems operating on the NASDAQ-100.

Aucun avis
