Trades:
292
Bénéfice trades:
160 (54.79%)
Perte trades:
132 (45.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
647.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-822.72 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12 749.75 USD (2 226 045 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 693.42 USD (1 567 328 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (560.52 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 424.94 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.65%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.02
Longs trades:
235 (80.48%)
Courts trades:
57 (19.52%)
Facteur de profit:
1.32
Rendement attendu:
10.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
79.69 USD
Perte moyenne:
-73.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-677.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 101.34 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.61%
Prévision annuelle:
-31.70%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
136.17 USD
Maximal:
1 513.25 USD (21.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.80% (1 513.25 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.97% (120.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|261
|NAS100ft
|15
|SP500
|11
|VIX
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|1.4K
|NAS100ft
|772
|SP500
|-183
|VIX
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|525K
|NAS100ft
|129K
|SP500
|-685
|VIX
|5.4K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +647.40 USD
Pire transaction: -823 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +560.52 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -677.45 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
The Ostinato Trading Portfolio is a multi-strategy signal focused on the NASDAQ-100, combining four independent algorithmic systems (more details on my website : https://ostinato-trading.com/) that trade different market conditions. Each strategy is fully automated and risk-managed, designed to complement the others and create a balanced portfolio with smoother equity growth and reduced drawdowns. By subscribing, you’ll follow a single, unified signal that reflects the combined performance of all four systems operating on the NASDAQ-100.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
50 USD par mois
50%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
24
91%
292
54%
100%
1.31
10.47
USD
USD
11%
1:500