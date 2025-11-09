SignauxSections
Beni Setiawan

BBr Pro

Beni Setiawan
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
19
Bénéfice trades:
9 (47.36%)
Perte trades:
10 (52.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-50.59 USD
Bénéfice brut:
345.10 USD (32 321 pips)
Perte brute:
-235.60 USD (23 104 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (93.02 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
149.70 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.29%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.67
Longs trades:
11 (57.89%)
Courts trades:
8 (42.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.46
Rendement attendu:
5.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
38.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-164.51 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-164.51 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
20.10 USD
Maximal:
164.51 USD (24.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 110
USDJPY -1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.8K
USDJPY 435
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.70 USD
Pire transaction: -51 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +93.02 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -164.51 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Welcome to BBr Pro, a professional trading signal designed for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency over luck.
Our trading system is built on a multi-layered strategy that combines technical confluence, fundamental awareness, and quantitative risk control, ensuring long-term growth with minimal drawdown.

🔍 Trading Style

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1–H4 (Swing to Intraday)

  • Strategy Base: Confluence system with trend-flow analysis, liquidity zone recognition, and volume confirmation

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk 1–2% per trade with dynamic lot scaling and multi-account protection

📊 Performance Philosophy

BBr Pro focuses on steady compounding rather than aggressive gambling.
Our monthly target ranges between 10–20%, prioritizing capital preservation and account longevity.
Every trade is filtered through backtested conditions to maintain high accuracy and low volatility exposure.

🧠 System Highlights

  • Fully manual decision-making by an experienced analyst

  • No martingale, grid, or high-risk averaging

  • Strict stop-loss and profit-locking mechanism

  • Optimized for both signal followers and prop-firm style accounts

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Balance: $500 or higher

  • Broker: ECN-type with low spread (Gold optimized)

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

  • Copy ratio: 1:1 or proportional to equity

💬 Our Commitment

BBr Pro aims to educate and empower retail traders to think like professionals — combining mindset, system, and risk control as the foundation for consistent profitability.

“Consistency beats intensity. Trading success is not about prediction — it’s about disciplined execution.”


2025.11.09 13:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 13:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
