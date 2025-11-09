- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|110
|USDJPY
|-1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.8K
|USDJPY
|435
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
AFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
NordGroupInv-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
XGLOBAL-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 1
Welcome to BBr Pro, a professional trading signal designed for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency over luck.
Our trading system is built on a multi-layered strategy that combines technical confluence, fundamental awareness, and quantitative risk control, ensuring long-term growth with minimal drawdown.
🔍 Trading Style
-
Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
-
Timeframe: H1–H4 (Swing to Intraday)
-
Strategy Base: Confluence system with trend-flow analysis, liquidity zone recognition, and volume confirmation
-
Risk Management: Fixed risk 1–2% per trade with dynamic lot scaling and multi-account protection
📊 Performance Philosophy
BBr Pro focuses on steady compounding rather than aggressive gambling.
Our monthly target ranges between 10–20%, prioritizing capital preservation and account longevity.
Every trade is filtered through backtested conditions to maintain high accuracy and low volatility exposure.
🧠 System Highlights
-
Fully manual decision-making by an experienced analyst
-
No martingale, grid, or high-risk averaging
-
Strict stop-loss and profit-locking mechanism
-
Optimized for both signal followers and prop-firm style accounts
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Minimum Balance: $500 or higher
-
Broker: ECN-type with low spread (Gold optimized)
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
-
Copy ratio: 1:1 or proportional to equity
💬 Our Commitment
BBr Pro aims to educate and empower retail traders to think like professionals — combining mindset, system, and risk control as the foundation for consistent profitability.
“Consistency beats intensity. Trading success is not about prediction — it’s about disciplined execution.”