Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Trend BTCs
Huynh Thien Vuong

Smart Trend BTCs

Huynh Thien Vuong
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
64
Bénéfice trades:
48 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
16 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
71.08 USD (482 808 pips)
Perte brute:
-23.89 USD (186 935 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (26.13 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
26.13 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.42
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
64
Temps de détention moyen:
13 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.00
Longs trades:
21 (32.81%)
Courts trades:
43 (67.19%)
Facteur de profit:
2.98
Rendement attendu:
0.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.48 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.49 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-12.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12.69 USD (10)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
13.46 USD
Maximal:
15.71 USD (17.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 47
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 296K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5.00 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +26.13 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -12.69 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
Hello investors,

Imagine starting with a very small capital — just 200 to 500 USD — yet having a strategy capable of growing your balance multiple times. Your profits can be withdrawn weekly or monthly, and under favorable market conditions, they can reach hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This is an opportunity to turn a modest amount of capital into a significant source of income.

The strategy I’m sharing is built on over 5 years of trading experience, focusing on strict risk control and disciplined money management. The maximum drawdown is limited to 30%, while the remaining portion is designed to capture strong market movements and maximize profits.

However, it’s important to note that this is a high-risk investment strategy. Big profits always come with the possibility of losses. Although my performance has been exceptional, there are still times of drawdown. I strongly recommend that investors only trade with money they can afford to lose and closely monitor all positions.

If you understand the risks and are ready to seize the opportunity, this strategy can help you grow your capital significantly in a short period, while also learning valuable lessons in professional risk management.


Aucun avis
2025.11.08 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.08 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
