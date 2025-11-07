SignauxSections
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen

Gold Sniper Scalper Pro

Ich Khiem Nguyen
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 120%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
6 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
250.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.72 USD
Bénéfice brut:
605.82 USD (5 830 pips)
Perte brute:
-3.51 USD (3 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (531.42 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
531.42 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.77
Activité de trading:
50.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.27%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
15 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
215.88
Longs trades:
2 (25.00%)
Courts trades:
6 (75.00%)
Facteur de profit:
172.60
Rendement attendu:
75.29 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
100.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.76 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-1.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.08 USD (2)
Algo trading:
52%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.72 USD
Maximal:
2.79 USD (0.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.31% (1.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.81% (61.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 602
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +250.80 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +531.42 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.08 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6358
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 plus...
Welcome to Gold Sniper Scalper Pro This indicator was created with a single objective: to provide you with a powerful, intuitive, and effective tool for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

  • Trading Style: Supports both scalping (quick, short-term trades) and swing trading (longer-hold trades), optimized for timeframes from M1 to H4/D1.

  • Core Method: Focuses on detecting high-quality trading signals based on false breakout behavior. This is a common phenomenon where the price seems to break a significant level but quickly reverses, creating a strong entry opportunity.

  • Risk Management: Integrates an order management system based on R-multiple, a professional capital management concept that helps you consistently control profits and losses.

1.2 Key Features

The indicator is equipped with a range of features that automate complex analysis:

  • False Breakout Signal Detection: Automatically identifies strong reversal signals after a "fakeout," helping you avoid market price traps and trade in the direction of smart money flow.

  • Entry Mode SAFE vs RISK: Allows you to choose between a safer trading style, waiting for clear confirmation (SAFE), or a more aggressive style for a more optimal entry point (RISK).

  • 4 Take Profit Levels based on R-multiple: Automatically calculates Take Profit levels at 0.5R, 1R, 1.5R, and 2R.

    • Confusing point: What is R-multiple? Imagine you risk $100 on a trade (this is 1R). A 2R Take Profit level means you are targeting a $200 profit. This indicator helps you automatically define those levels.

  • Adaptive Trend Filter: This is the "brain" of the indicator. It synthesizes the power of multiple classic indicators (SMA, ADX, RSI, Volume) to provide a single "trend quality score." It is recommended to only trade when this score is reached.

  • Volume Profile: Draws important price areas on the chart: POC, VAH, VAL, and Premium/Equilibrium/Discount zones.

    • Confusing point: What is Premium/Discount? Imagine you are shopping. The Premium zone is the "expensive price zone," where you wouldn't want to buy. The Discount zone is the "cheap price zone," where it's good to look for buying opportunities. The opposite is true for sell orders. This indicator helps you "buy cheap, sell expensive."

  • Multi-Timeframe Scanner (MTF Scanner): Scans for signals across all timeframes and displays the results on a single dashboard, giving you a comprehensive view of the market.

  • Unified Dashboard: A 3-in-1 interface providing all the information you need: trade performance, trend strength, and multi-timeframe signals.

  • Smart Notifications: Sends an alert as soon as the price hits the entry level (ENTRY ACTIVATED), helping you not miss an opportunity.

1.3 System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) software.

  • Stable Internet connection.

  • Configured permissions for sending notifications (Notifications/Email) in MT5 if you want to use this feature.


Aucun avis
2025.11.07 14:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.07 14:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.07 13:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 13:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 13:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
49 USD par mois
120%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
52%
8
75%
51%
172.59
75.29
USD
11%
1:500
Copier

