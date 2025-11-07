- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Prime" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.50 × 10
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.96 × 26
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.53 × 17
|
RoboForex-Prime
|2.61 × 3275
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|3.79 × 19
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|4.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|4.67 × 12
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|5.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|6.69 × 16
|
OctaFX-Real
|7.69 × 52
|
Tickmill-Live08
|7.91 × 65
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.76 × 255
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|9.10 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|9.78 × 291
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|13.75 × 560
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|14.88 × 1663
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|16.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|17.09 × 64
|
XBTFX-Real
|18.15 × 97
Semi-Automated Trading on XAUUSD (Gold)
I trade using a custom-built tool fully developed and coded by myself, the result of over 6 years of algorithmic trading experience. This semi-automated system is optimized to take advantage of gold’s high volatility, combining algorithmic precision with smart manual control.
The goal of this signal is to achieve an estimated daily return between 1% and 2%, while maintaining balanced and adaptive risk management according to market conditions.
Currently, the tool is for private use only, but in the future I may offer limited licenses and exclusive training on this professional semi-automated strategy.
