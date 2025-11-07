SignauxSections
Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Semiautomated trading

0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
46
Bénéfice trades:
38 (82.60%)
Perte trades:
8 (17.39%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.55 USD
Bénéfice brut:
15.89 USD (1 868 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.36 USD (574 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (3.93 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3.93 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
2.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.62%
Dernier trade:
57 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
46
Temps de détention moyen:
43 secondes
Facteur de récupération:
2.32
Longs trades:
15 (32.61%)
Courts trades:
31 (67.39%)
Facteur de profit:
2.50
Rendement attendu:
0.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.42 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-4.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.11 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.11 USD (1.96%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.96% (4.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.54% (5.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.96 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3.93 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Prime" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.50 × 10
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.96 × 26
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.53 × 17
RoboForex-Prime
2.61 × 3275
FXChoice-Pro Live
3.79 × 19
CMCMarkets1-Europe
4.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-2
4.67 × 12
EightcapLtd-Real-4
5.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.63 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
6.69 × 16
OctaFX-Real
7.69 × 52
Tickmill-Live08
7.91 × 65
RoboForex-Pro-5
8.76 × 255
BlackBullMarkets-Live
9.10 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live12
9.78 × 291
XMGlobal-Real 8
13.75 × 560
XMGlobal-Real 18
14.88 × 1663
Pepperstone-Edge12
16.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
17.09 × 64
XBTFX-Real
18.15 × 97
Semi-Automated Trading on XAUUSD (Gold)

I trade using a custom-built tool fully developed and coded by myself, the result of over 6 years of algorithmic trading experience. This semi-automated system is optimized to take advantage of gold’s high volatility, combining algorithmic precision with smart manual control.

The goal of this signal is to achieve an estimated daily return between 1% and 2%, while maintaining balanced and adaptive risk management according to market conditions.

Currently, the tool is for private use only, but in the future I may offer limited licenses and exclusive training on this professional semi-automated strategy.


Aucun avis
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 11:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 18:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 18:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 18:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
