Semi-Automated Trading on XAUUSD (Gold)

I trade using a custom-built tool fully developed and coded by myself, the result of over 6 years of algorithmic trading experience. This semi-automated system is optimized to take advantage of gold’s high volatility, combining algorithmic precision with smart manual control.

The goal of this signal is to achieve an estimated daily return between 1% and 2%, while maintaining balanced and adaptive risk management according to market conditions.

Currently, the tool is for private use only, but in the future I may offer limited licenses and exclusive training on this professional semi-automated strategy.