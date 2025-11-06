SignauxSections
Afjal Hussain Swapan

GodfatherSuperRobot

Afjal Hussain Swapan
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 21%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
219
Bénéfice trades:
193 (88.12%)
Perte trades:
26 (11.87%)
Meilleure transaction:
63.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-69.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
567.51 USD (45 358 pips)
Perte brute:
-265.02 USD (26 492 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
38 (55.52 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
139.35 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
15.99%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.31%
Dernier trade:
32 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
46 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.73
Longs trades:
190 (86.76%)
Courts trades:
29 (13.24%)
Facteur de profit:
2.14
Rendement attendu:
1.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.19 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-110.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-110.93 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.31%
Algo trading:
2%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
110.93 USD (5.91%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.73% (110.93 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.07% (1.71 USD)

Distribution

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +63.50 USD
Pire transaction: -69 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +55.52 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -110.93 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VTMarkets-Live 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines trend filtering, grid trading, and hedging strategies to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.

 Core Features

Dual Engine System

  • Engine A: Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number

  • Engine B: Specialized for sell (short) positions with independent magic number

  • Independent Operation: Both engines can run simultaneously or individually

Smart Trend Filtering

  • Moving Average-based trend detection

  • Configurable trend strength threshold

  • Prevents counter-trend entries

  • Optional trend filter enable/disable

Adaptive Grid Trading

  • Dynamic grid spacing based on ATR volatility

  • Configurable grid step in pips

  • Progressive lot sizing with multiplier

  • Maximum grid level protection

Advanced Risk Management

  • Multiple lot sizing methods:

    • Fixed lot size

    • Percentage-based risk

    • Volatility-adjusted sizing

  • Equity protection stops

  • Maximum drawdown limits

  • Spread monitoring

🛡️ Risk Management Features

Profit Protection

  • Basket Profit Target: Close all positions when total profit reaches target (in pips)

  • Half Close Mechanism: Close 50% of positions when profit threshold reached

  • Auto Close Levels: Emergency closure at specified grid levels

Safety Mechanisms

  • Maximum position limits

  • Trading hours restriction

  • Equity stop protection

  • Spread limit protection

📊 Technical Specifications

Order Execution

  • Simple market execution (no complex filling modes)

  • Low latency order placement

  • Automatic deviation handling

  • Comprehensive error logging

Position Management

  • Real-time position tracking

  • Average price calculation

  • Profit monitoring in both currency and pips

  • Automated position sorting and closing

⚙️ Key Configuration Options

Trading Parameters

  • Grid Settings: Step size, lot multiplier, maximum levels

  • Profit Targets: Basket target, half-close triggers

  • Risk Settings: Drawdown limits, equity protection

  • Trend Settings: MA period, method, sensitivity

Flexible Operation

  • Enable/disable individual engines

  • Adjustable trading sessions

  • Customizable magic numbers

  • Symbol-specific optimizations

🎨 User Interface

  • Real-time dashboard display

  • Equity and profit monitoring

  • Position count tracking

  • Trend direction indicator

  • Grid spacing information

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4/5

  • Accounts: Hedge accounts recommended

  • Symbols: Forex majors, XAUUSD, commodities

  • Timeframes: All timeframes supported

💡 Use Cases

Ideal For

  • Trend-following grid strategies

  • Volatility-based trading

  • Portfolio diversification

  • Automated hedging systems

Market Conditions

  • Trending markets (with trend filter)

  • Ranging markets (grid strategy)

  • High volatility periods (dynamic spacing)

  • Gold/XAUUSD specific optimization

🚀 Performance Features

  • Optimized memory usage

  • Efficient position tracking

  • Minimal CPU footprint

  • Comprehensive logging and debugging


Aucun avis
2025.11.06 08:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
