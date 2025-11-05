- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURSGD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURSGD
|0
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|259
|EURSGD
|43
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.42 × 24
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.19 × 680
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.68 × 118
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.80 × 5
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|3.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.63 × 8
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.25 × 105
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|6.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|6.67 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|7.50 × 2
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|7.65 × 55
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|7.67 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|8.28 × 90
Symbol traded: XAUUSD (GOLD) // Signal handled by: Gold King AI EA
See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.
Requirements:
- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.
- Minimum leverage of 1:500.
- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.
(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)
Disclaimer:
Past returns do not guarantee future returns.
Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.