SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold King AI EA
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Gold King AI EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
6 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
3 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.80 EUR
Pire transaction:
-0.33 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
2.15 EUR (343 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.77 EUR (41 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (1.16 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1.16 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.57
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
619 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.54
Longs trades:
3 (33.33%)
Courts trades:
6 (66.67%)
Facteur de profit:
2.79
Rendement attendu:
0.15 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.36 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-0.26 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.33 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.33 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
0.39 EUR (0.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPCAD 8
EURSGD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 1
EURSGD 0
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 259
EURSGD 43
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.80 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.16 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.33 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.42 × 24
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.19 × 680
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.68 × 118
Exness-MT5Real
2.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real15
2.80 × 5
ActivTradesCorp-Server
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.63 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.25 × 105
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
6.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
FBS-Real
6.67 × 3
Alpari-MT5
7.50 × 2
FBSTradestone-Real
7.65 × 55
TitanFX-MT5-01
7.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
8.28 × 90
13 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Symbol traded: XAUUSD (GOLD) // Signal handled by: Gold King AI EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.


Aucun avis
2025.11.05 15:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.05 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 618 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire