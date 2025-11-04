SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Project IO XAUUSD
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO XAUUSD

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 369 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
17
Bénéfice trades:
10 (58.82%)
Perte trades:
7 (41.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
64.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-57.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
178.64 USD (7 394 pips)
Perte brute:
-130.73 USD (6 507 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (84.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
84.17 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
65.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.78%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.77
Longs trades:
15 (88.24%)
Courts trades:
2 (11.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.37
Rendement attendu:
2.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
17.86 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-61.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-61.87 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.79%
Algo trading:
41%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
27.35 USD
Maximal:
61.87 USD (5.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.97% (61.87 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.98% (97.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD@ 48
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD@ 887
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +64.04 USD
Pire transaction: -58 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +84.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -61.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "WMMarkets-Real1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (Important)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Aucun avis
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 02:48
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 21:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 21:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 21:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 20:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 15:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 15:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
