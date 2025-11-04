Welcome to the Official Signal for MSB Gold Pro!

Key Strategy & Features:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only

XAUUSD (Gold) only Timeframe: M15

M15 Strategy (Hybrid):

1. The core strategy is run by the MSB Gold Pro EA (on the M15 chart).

2. The EA's operations are supervised, and additional manual trades may be executed based on high-probability market analysis. This allows us to adapt to market conditions that the EA may not cover.

Risk Management (Very Important):

NO Martingale

NO Grid

Every single trade (both EA and Manual) is protected with a predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) .

Recommendations for Subscribers:

Broker: A low-spread ECN broker is highly recommended for best results on Gold. Minimum Deposit: We recommend a minimum of $300 USD (or equivalent). Copy Settings: Use "Copy StopLoss/TakeProfit" and set your load (risk) to 95% of your deposit. VPS: A fast VPS is crucial for 24/7 signal copying without interruptions.

Support & Updates:

This is abased on the, enhanced with

For all updates, news, and support, please follow our official MQL5 Channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/msbgoldpro

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.