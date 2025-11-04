- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
678
Bénéfice trades:
415 (61.20%)
Perte trades:
263 (38.79%)
Meilleure transaction:
100.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-137.70 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 428.27 USD (304 829 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 443.41 USD (303 587 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
41 (66.02 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
230.52 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
86.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.90%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
187
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-0.04
Longs trades:
473 (69.76%)
Courts trades:
205 (30.24%)
Facteur de profit:
1.00
Rendement attendu:
-0.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.26 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-53.49 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-243.84 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.52%
Algo trading:
6%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
126.97 USD
Maximal:
418.15 USD (43.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
43.22% (418.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.63% (94.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDb
|581
|NASDAQb
|61
|DAXb
|7
|EURUSDb
|7
|SILVER.b
|6
|UKOILb
|5
|GBPJPYb
|2
|S&Pb
|2
|EURCADb
|1
|XAUEURb
|1
|XPTUSDb
|1
|GBPAUDb
|1
|AUDCADb
|1
|XPDUSDb
|1
|GBPUSDb
|1
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDb
|100
|NASDAQb
|49
|DAXb
|43
|EURUSDb
|-1
|SILVER.b
|-26
|UKOILb
|-145
|GBPJPYb
|-17
|S&Pb
|-14
|EURCADb
|1
|XAUEURb
|5
|XPTUSDb
|-3
|GBPAUDb
|-1
|AUDCADb
|0
|XPDUSDb
|-1
|GBPUSDb
|-5
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDb
|5.2K
|NASDAQb
|1.9K
|DAXb
|882
|EURUSDb
|-47
|SILVER.b
|-257
|UKOILb
|-1.4K
|GBPJPYb
|-1.2K
|S&Pb
|-46
|EURCADb
|123
|XAUEURb
|438
|XPTUSDb
|-2.9K
|GBPAUDb
|-109
|AUDCADb
|13
|XPDUSDb
|-1K
|GBPUSDb
|-229
|
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +100.50 USD
Pire transaction: -138 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +66.02 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -53.49 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GarnetLimited-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Welcome to the Official Signal for MSB Gold Pro!
This is a Hybrid Trading Signal based on the MSB Gold Pro EA, enhanced with professional manual oversight.
Key Strategy & Features:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only
- Timeframe: M15
- Strategy (Hybrid):
1. The core strategy is run by the MSB Gold Pro EA (on the M15 chart).
2. The EA's operations are supervised, and additional manual trades may be executed based on high-probability market analysis. This allows us to adapt to market conditions that the EA may not cover.
Risk Management (Very Important):
- NO Martingale
- NO Grid
- Every single trade (both EA and Manual) is protected with a predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
- Risk is carefully controlled on every position.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
- Broker: A low-spread ECN broker is highly recommended for best results on Gold.
- Minimum Deposit: We recommend a minimum of $300 USD (or equivalent).
- Copy Settings: Use "Copy StopLoss/TakeProfit" and set your load (risk) to 95% of your deposit.
- VPS: A fast VPS is crucial for 24/7 signal copying without interruptions.
Support & Updates:
For all updates, news, and support, please follow our official MQL5 Channel:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/msbgoldpro
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Aucun avis
