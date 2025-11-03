- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
4
Bénéfice trades:
2 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.13 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6.26 USD (4 327 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.23 USD (107 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (4.11 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4.11 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.62
Activité de trading:
44.27%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.73%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
20 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.09
Longs trades:
1 (25.00%)
Courts trades:
3 (75.00%)
Facteur de profit:
5.09
Rendement attendu:
1.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-1.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.23 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.23 USD (0.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.24% (1.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.79% (8.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|DJCUSD.std
|1
|XAUUSD.std
|1
|GECEUR.std
|1
|BTCUSD.std
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|DJCUSD.std
|2
|XAUUSD.std
|0
|GECEUR.std
|-1
|BTCUSD.std
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|DJCUSD.std
|215
|XAUUSD.std
|-9
|GECEUR.std
|-98
|BTCUSD.std
|4.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.11 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.11 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.23 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LirunexLimited-Live-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Lunexa Trading Robot — A Fusion of Power, Precision & AI for Serious Traders
If you're tired of high-risk, underperforming EAs, Lunexa offers a different level of experience:
A dynamic, AI-powered trading system built not just for backtests, but for real-world performance — consistent, calculated, and capital-conscious.
🔥 Key Features of Lunexa:
🔹 High Profitability in Real Market Conditions
Using multilayer strategies, Lunexa identifies strong opportunities and executes at optimal points.
Its performance isn’t limited to ideal conditions — it remains stable even in volatile markets.
🔹 Smart and Adaptive Risk Management
Lunexa constantly evaluates both market conditions and account metrics to dynamically adjust lot sizes and exposure.
It’s designed to protect capital first, even under pressure.
🔹 Driven by AI — Not Static Rules
With real-time data analysis and pattern recognition, Lunexa adapts to new market behavior on the fly.
That means no repetitive logic — every trade is based on live market conditions.
🔹 Fully Automated, No Manual Intervention Needed
Set it up once and let Lunexa trade for you like a professional — consistently, quickly, and emotion-free.
🎯 For professional traders looking for a reliable, intelligent, and future-ready EA — Lunexa delivers unmatched control and performance.
🧠 From here on, let artificial intelligence make the trading decisions.
Aucun avis