Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas

SwiperGOLD97

Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
8 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
4 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
10.08 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
44.58 USD (2 862 pips)
Perte brute:
-25.73 USD (1 512 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (23.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
23.07 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Activité de trading:
4.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
23.56%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
9 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.36
Longs trades:
6 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
6 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.73
Rendement attendu:
1.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-13.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-13.85 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.62 USD
Maximal:
13.85 USD (1.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.36% (13.85 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.08% (0.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 19
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +10.08 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.85 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

I am a trader who has been trading for approximately 10 years in the market 

1. Stocks 

2. Forex 

3. Crypto 


I will build and value this trading account, as my trading portfolio, following the Trading System Work Rules that I have created. 


According to my backtest data, I can generate 5% PER month. 


Rule: 

1. Don't Be Major in Minor 

2. Trade only what you see NOT what you think 

3. Trade for Skill after that FOR MONEY 

4. I am an Analyst and after that I am an Order Tacker 


God BLESS US 🤲🏻🐢🪴🔥


Aucun avis
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 05:11
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.03 05:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 05:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
