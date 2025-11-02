SignauxSections
Mike Geesing

SteadyGrid

Mike Geesing
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
6 (42.85%)
Perte trades:
8 (57.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.72 EUR
Pire transaction:
-0.60 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
17.58 EUR (2 358 pips)
Perte brute:
-4.98 EUR (12 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (14.06 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14.06 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.48
Activité de trading:
93.62%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
37.81%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.08
Longs trades:
14 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
3.53
Rendement attendu:
0.90 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.93 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-0.62 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-2.30 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.30 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.28 EUR
Maximal:
2.48 EUR (2.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.58% (2.62 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
39.78% (59.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.72 EUR
Pire transaction: -1 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +14.06 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.30 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2772
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
38 plus...
Many traders know that trading can be risky.

This system uses a grid strategy. Yes—it’s often labeled one of the riskiest approaches. However, it’s still far safer than martingale, and a grid can be managed effectively with controlled lot size and strict rules. This signal aims to demonstrate that.

I’ve also seen many EAs that open a single trade with an oversized stop-loss—or EAs that lose repeatedly because the stop-loss is too tight. What’s the practical difference? Both approaches can still lose significant money if risk isn’t managed well.

What makes this system different from other grid strategies?

  • News filter to avoid high-volatility events

  • Spread filter for cleaner entries and controlled risk

  • No martingale → martingale increases lot size and makes risk uncontrollable
    Result: blown accounts. With this grid, position size stays low and orders scale gradually, so risk can be managed more effectively.

I also run another account live since 2024 with low drawdown.

We’re starting this signal with a small deposit (early possible max DD: ~20–25%), then targeting ~1–5% as the account scales. Transparent, disciplined, and safety-first. We prioritize capital preservation and steady growth over short-lived spikes.

Highlights

  • Smart grid with news/spread filtering

  • No martingale, controlled position scaling

  • Live since 2024, targeting a stable equity curve

  • Minimal slippage in practice (use any broker/account type)

Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdown figures are targets/expectations, not promises. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Final note
I have about 10 years of trading experience and, earlier in my journey, I did blow a few accounts by using martingale and taking too much risk. With this signal, I aim to show that trading can be safer when you trade wisely and keep risk under control.


Aucun avis
2025.11.06 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.06 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.06 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 12:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 19:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 19:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 19:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 19:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 19:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
