- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2772
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
Many traders know that trading can be risky.
This system uses a grid strategy. Yes—it’s often labeled one of the riskiest approaches. However, it’s still far safer than martingale, and a grid can be managed effectively with controlled lot size and strict rules. This signal aims to demonstrate that.
I’ve also seen many EAs that open a single trade with an oversized stop-loss—or EAs that lose repeatedly because the stop-loss is too tight. What’s the practical difference? Both approaches can still lose significant money if risk isn’t managed well.
What makes this system different from other grid strategies?
-
News filter to avoid high-volatility events
-
Spread filter for cleaner entries and controlled risk
-
No martingale → martingale increases lot size and makes risk uncontrollable
Result: blown accounts. With this grid, position size stays low and orders scale gradually, so risk can be managed more effectively.
I also run another account live since 2024 with low drawdown.
We’re starting this signal with a small deposit (early possible max DD: ~20–25%), then targeting ~1–5% as the account scales. Transparent, disciplined, and safety-first. We prioritize capital preservation and steady growth over short-lived spikes.
Highlights
-
Smart grid with news/spread filtering
-
No martingale, controlled position scaling
-
Live since 2024, targeting a stable equity curve
-
Minimal slippage in practice (use any broker/account type)
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdown figures are targets/expectations, not promises. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Final note
I have about 10 years of trading experience and, earlier in my journey, I did blow a few accounts by using martingale and taking too much risk. With this signal, I aim to show that trading can be safer when you trade wisely and keep risk under control.
USD
EUR
EUR