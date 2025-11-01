- Croissance
Trades:
310
Bénéfice trades:
143 (46.12%)
Perte trades:
167 (53.87%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.58 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.61 USD
Bénéfice brut:
194.17 USD (75 011 pips)
Perte brute:
-162.11 USD (58 039 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (12.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
12.98 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
15.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.58%
Dernier trade:
39 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
61
Temps de détention moyen:
17 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.71
Longs trades:
163 (52.58%)
Courts trades:
147 (47.42%)
Facteur de profit:
1.20
Rendement attendu:
0.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.36 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-8.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.06 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
32.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.93 USD
Maximal:
18.70 USD (25.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
26.04% (8.88 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.26% (1.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|310
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|32
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|17K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
🔥 Copy Trade Signal by WIROFX 🔥
Strategy: Follow The Trend – Smart & Consistent Growth
📈 Our trading method focuses on following the main market trend using Price Action and SNR (Support & Resistance) analysis. Every trade is aligned with the dominant trend to maximize profit potential and minimize risk.
💡 Strict Risk Management:
Risk per entry is limited to 1% of total equity.
Each trade includes a Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) with a Risk : Reward ratio of 1 : 3.
No Martingale, No Averaging. Only one precise entry per setup — focusing on quality over quantity.
🎯 Daily Target: 5–7%
💪 Trader Experience: Over 5 years of active trading in Forex and Gold markets.
Discipline, transparency, and consistency are the core principles behind this system.
Join and grow with a proven trend-following strategy!
📲 Keep in touch with us:
Aucun avis
