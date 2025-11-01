SignauxSections
Wiro Riwansah

WIRO RIWANSAH

Wiro Riwansah
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 132%
XMGlobal-MT5 15
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
310
Bénéfice trades:
143 (46.12%)
Perte trades:
167 (53.87%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.58 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.61 USD
Bénéfice brut:
194.17 USD (75 011 pips)
Perte brute:
-162.11 USD (58 039 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (12.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
12.98 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
15.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.58%
Dernier trade:
39 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
61
Temps de détention moyen:
17 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.71
Longs trades:
163 (52.58%)
Courts trades:
147 (47.42%)
Facteur de profit:
1.20
Rendement attendu:
0.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.36 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-8.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.06 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
32.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.93 USD
Maximal:
18.70 USD (25.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
26.04% (8.88 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.26% (1.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLDm# 310
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 32
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.58 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +12.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.06 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données


🔥 Copy Trade Signal by WIROFX 🔥

Strategy: Follow The Trend – Smart & Consistent Growth

📈 Our trading method focuses on following the main market trend using Price Action and SNR (Support & Resistance) analysis. Every trade is aligned with the dominant trend to maximize profit potential and minimize risk.

💡 Strict Risk Management:

Risk per entry is limited to 1% of total equity.

Each trade includes a Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) with a Risk : Reward ratio of 1 : 3.

No Martingale, No Averaging. Only one precise entry per setup — focusing on quality over quantity.


🎯 Daily Target: 5–7%
💪 Trader Experience: Over 5 years of active trading in Forex and Gold markets.

Discipline, transparency, and consistency are the core principles behind this system.
Join and grow with a proven trend-following strategy!

📲 Keep in touch with us:
Aucun avis
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 10:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.04 07:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.02 11:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.02 11:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.01 04:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.01 04:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
