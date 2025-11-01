- Croissance
Trades:
34
Bénéfice trades:
10 (29.41%)
Perte trades:
24 (70.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.51 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
119.43 USD (11 938 pips)
Perte brute:
-96.74 USD (9 664 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (23.82 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
23.82 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
11 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.94
Longs trades:
17 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
17 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.23
Rendement attendu:
0.67 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.03 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-20.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-20.65 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
24.20 USD
Maximal:
24.20 USD (2.42%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US09-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSForex-Live 2
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.32 × 98
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.64 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.95 × 153
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.96 × 26
|
Axi-US05-Live
|2.55 × 53
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|3.05 × 21
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.12 × 14329
|
Exness-Real9
|3.28 × 18
|
Axi-US02-Live
|3.29 × 4107
|
Axi-US06-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|6.22 × 54
|
WMMarkets-REAL
|9.55 × 83
|
T4Trade-Real12
|19.00 × 1
I just only GOLD or XAUUSD, only one transaction at a time, no martigale, fixed lot. I have two years, I designed my strategy based on multiple experimented traders. I'm not under psychological pressure, and neither will you be. If you want to try my strategy directly with your broker without internet issues, just contact me and I'll test it on a small account before you invest a larger amount. After a year of testing this strategy's performance, the cost will increase; we'll see by how much. This is a long-term business, and I want those who follow me to earn a lot of money automatically. If you want me to guarantee a minimum return, contact me, and I'll tell you how we can do it. My cell phone number is +573177330302. Long live Colombia and for the world!. Maximum 3 trades per day.
