Iwan Hendrawan Ramali

Linsx

Iwan Hendrawan Ramali
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
3 (33.33%)
Perte trades:
6 (66.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.76 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.97 USD
Bénéfice brut:
20.20 USD (2 035 pips)
Perte brute:
-19.76 USD (1 918 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (19.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
19.76 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
95.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.37%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
44 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.04
Longs trades:
4 (44.44%)
Courts trades:
5 (55.56%)
Facteur de profit:
1.02
Rendement attendu:
0.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.73 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-7.42 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11.97 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.35 USD
Maximal:
11.97 USD (4.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.50% (12.01 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.67% (28.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 0
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 117
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.76 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.42 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.09 × 11
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.11 × 9
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.78 × 143
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.58 × 29231
88 plus...
This is my personal trading signal.
Those who wish to follow are welcome — it is currently free.
Please use it with your own risk profile, and remember —
all results, profits, or losses are entirely your own responsibility (do it at your own risk).

I created this signal as a personal record and self-evaluation,
to measure how far I have understood and applied ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts.
Each trade serves as a reflection and a way to analyze my mistakes.

Repeated failures do not make me stop —
they strengthen my determination to improve and keep moving forward.


Aucun avis
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 13:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.31 13:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.31 13:08
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 12:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 12:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 10:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
