SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AllWin
Alwin Wong Khai Xiang

AllWin

Alwin Wong Khai Xiang
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 23%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
37
Bénéfice trades:
28 (75.67%)
Perte trades:
9 (24.32%)
Meilleure transaction:
99.25 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
313.70 USD (10 389 pips)
Perte brute:
-38.32 USD (2 891 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (15.42 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
130.15 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Activité de trading:
17.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.18%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
37
Temps de détention moyen:
9 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
13.18
Longs trades:
23 (62.16%)
Courts trades:
14 (37.84%)
Facteur de profit:
8.19
Rendement attendu:
7.44 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.26 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-20.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-20.66 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.95%
Algo trading:
29%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.48 USD
Maximal:
20.90 USD (1.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.56% (20.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.07% (0.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 275
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 7.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +99.25 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +15.42 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -20.66 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 13" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Copy trade by using a dynamic risk and money management system designed to adapt to market volatility in real time — aiming for steady growth with controlled drawdowns. My approach combines algorithmic precision (70%) and manual expertise (30%), ensuring that every trade is backed by both data-driven logic and human intuition.

This strategy focuses on trend-following across major instruments, capturing high-probability moves while protecting capital through tight risk control and adaptive position sizing. The result: consistent performance with low drawdown, even during volatile conditions.

Recommended Initial Investment : $1000
Minimum Initial Investment: $500

Join me if you value stability, discipline, and long-term profitability.


Aucun avis
2025.10.31 10:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 10:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.31 10:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 09:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 09:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 09:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AllWin
30 USD par mois
23%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
1
29%
37
75%
18%
8.18
7.44
USD
2%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.