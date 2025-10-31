- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|275
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|7.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 13" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Copy trade by using a dynamic risk and money management system designed to adapt to market volatility in real time — aiming for steady growth with controlled drawdowns. My approach combines algorithmic precision (70%) and manual expertise (30%), ensuring that every trade is backed by both data-driven logic and human intuition.
This strategy focuses on trend-following across major instruments, capturing high-probability moves while protecting capital through tight risk control and adaptive position sizing. The result: consistent performance with low drawdown, even during volatile conditions.
Recommended Initial Investment : $1000
Minimum Initial Investment: $500
Join me if you value stability, discipline, and long-term profitability.
