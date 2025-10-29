- Croissance
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
10 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.23 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
38.47 USD (396 802 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (38.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
38.47 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.59
Activité de trading:
96.39%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.35%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
3 (30.00%)
Courts trades:
7 (70.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
3.85 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.85 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.46% (128.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|397K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Automated Bitcoin trading.
Expected profit: 25% per month on deposit.
I started real trading after 10 months of successful demo trading and a 400% increase on my deposit. Approximately +50% per month.
On this account, I withdrew a lot size of up to 0.01. The demo lot size is set to 0.02 to reduce risk.
Recommended deposit: 1000+, and copy a lot size of 0.01.
0.02 for 2000...
I can show you demo trading monitoring; send a message.
The signal opens up and down orders alternately. It has a very high stop loss. While one or more trades are in drawdown, others open and close the profit.
Sometimes I average out the trades myself, closing accumulated orders. There isn't a large accumulation of orders.
The probability of losing everything is low. I recommend trading with 70% of your profits on the sidelines, which also helps increase your account balance to withstand large drawdowns.
If you subscribe, please contact me so I can notify you of any changes to your trading account.
Aucun avis
