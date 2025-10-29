Automated Bitcoin trading.

Expected profit: 25% per month on deposit.





I started real trading after 10 months of successful demo trading and a 400% increase on my deposit. Approximately +50% per month.

On this account, I withdrew a lot size of up to 0.01. The demo lot size is set to 0.02 to reduce risk.

Recommended deposit: 1000+, and copy a lot size of 0.01.

0.02 for 2000...

I can show you demo trading monitoring; send a message.

The signal opens up and down orders alternately. It has a very high stop loss. While one or more trades are in drawdown, others open and close the profit.

Sometimes I average out the trades myself, closing accumulated orders. There isn't a large accumulation of orders.

The probability of losing everything is low. I recommend trading with 70% of your profits on the sidelines, which also helps increase your account balance to withstand large drawdowns.





If you subscribe, please contact me so I can notify you of any changes to your trading account.