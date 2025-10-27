- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
Pas de données
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
🌟 Welcome to TakeXau's Copy Trading on MT5
To make your trading experience smoother and more transparent, here's detailed information about the type of trading that will be executed:
📊 Trading Configuration
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar)
- Starting Capital: $130
- Leverage: 1:500
- Max Risk: 5% (position size)
- Max Drawdown: 19%
⚠️ Important Note: In the report you'll see below, you can notice that the historical maximum consecutive loss is 1 trade, but this doesn't guarantee that the system cannot experience more consecutive losses in the future.
📈 Historical Performance
Data Quality
- History Quality: 100% real ticks
- Bars: 9,631
- Ticks: 59,972,920
- Symbols: 1
Financial Results
- Total Net Profit: $394,397.93
- Gross Profit: $549,670.69
- Gross Loss: -$155,272.76
- Profit Factor: 3.54
- Expected Payoff: $2,561.03
Drawdown (Capital Decline)
- Balance - Absolute Drawdown: $0.05
- Balance - Maximum Drawdown: $59,636.64 (14.48%)
- Balance - Relative Drawdown: 14.66% ($191.42)
- Equity - Absolute Drawdown: $2.02
- Equity - Maximum Drawdown: $82,227.66 (19.16%)
- Equity - Relative Drawdown: 19.16% ($82,227.66)
Performance Indicators
- Margin Level: 1,133.15%
- Recovery Factor: 4.80
- Sharpe Ratio: 34.78
- Z-Score: -2.21 (97.29%)
- AHPR: 1.0552 (5.52%)
- GHPR: 1.0534 (5.34%)
- LR Correlation: 0.79
- LR Standard Error: 89,349.22
- OnTester Result: 0
📊 Trading Statistics
General Overview
- Total Number of Trading Operations: 154
- Total Deals: 308
- Profitable Trading Operations: 129 (83.77%)
- Losing Trading Operations: 25 (16.23%)
Operations by Type
- Short Trading Operations: 73 (86.30% winning)
- Long Trading Operations: 81 (81.48% winning)
Profit and Loss Analysis
- Largest Profitable Trade: $55,275.36
- Largest Losing Trade: -$24,131.13
- Average Profitable Trade: $4,261.01
- Average Losing Trade: -$6,055.38
Consecutive Streaks
- Maximum Consecutive Wins: 46 trades ($400,934.93)
- Maximum Consecutive Losses: 4 trades (-$189.30)
- Maximum Consecutive Profit: $400,934.93 (46 trades)
- Maximum Consecutive Loss: -$58,928.27 (3 trades)
- Average Consecutive Wins: 7
- Average Consecutive Losses: 1
✨ Start copying trades with confidence based on real and transparent data!
USD
USD
USD