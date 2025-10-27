



🌟 Welcome to TakeXau's Copy Trading on MT5

To make your trading experience smoother and more transparent, here's detailed information about the type of trading that will be executed:

📊 Trading Configuration

Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar)

XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar) Starting Capital: $130

$130 Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Max Risk: 5% (position size)

5% (position size) Max Drawdown: 19%

⚠️ Important Note: In the report you'll see below, you can notice that the historical maximum consecutive loss is 1 trade, but this doesn't guarantee that the system cannot experience more consecutive losses in the future.

📈 Historical Performance

Data Quality

History Quality: 100% real ticks

Bars: 9,631

Ticks: 59,972,920

Symbols: 1

Financial Results

Total Net Profit: $394,397.93

$394,397.93 Gross Profit: $549,670.69

$549,670.69 Gross Loss: -$155,272.76

-$155,272.76 Profit Factor: 3.54

3.54 Expected Payoff: $2,561.03

Drawdown (Capital Decline)

Balance - Absolute Drawdown: $0.05

$0.05 Balance - Maximum Drawdown: $59,636.64 (14.48%)

$59,636.64 (14.48%) Balance - Relative Drawdown: 14.66% ($191.42)

14.66% ($191.42) Equity - Absolute Drawdown: $2.02

$2.02 Equity - Maximum Drawdown: $82,227.66 (19.16%)

$82,227.66 (19.16%) Equity - Relative Drawdown: 19.16% ($82,227.66)

Performance Indicators

Margin Level: 1,133.15%

1,133.15% Recovery Factor: 4.80

4.80 Sharpe Ratio: 34.78

34.78 Z-Score: -2.21 (97.29%)

-2.21 (97.29%) AHPR: 1.0552 (5.52%)

1.0552 (5.52%) GHPR: 1.0534 (5.34%)

1.0534 (5.34%) LR Correlation: 0.79

0.79 LR Standard Error: 89,349.22

89,349.22 OnTester Result: 0

📊 Trading Statistics

General Overview

Total Number of Trading Operations: 154

154 Total Deals: 308

308 Profitable Trading Operations: 129 (83.77%)

129 (83.77%) Losing Trading Operations: 25 (16.23%)

Operations by Type

Short Trading Operations: 73 (86.30% winning)

73 (86.30% winning) Long Trading Operations: 81 (81.48% winning)

Profit and Loss Analysis

Largest Profitable Trade: $55,275.36

$55,275.36 Largest Losing Trade: -$24,131.13

-$24,131.13 Average Profitable Trade: $4,261.01

$4,261.01 Average Losing Trade: -$6,055.38

Consecutive Streaks

Maximum Consecutive Wins: 46 trades ($400,934.93)

46 trades ($400,934.93) Maximum Consecutive Losses: 4 trades (-$189.30)

4 trades (-$189.30) Maximum Consecutive Profit: $400,934.93 (46 trades)

$400,934.93 (46 trades) Maximum Consecutive Loss: -$58,928.27 (3 trades)

-$58,928.27 (3 trades) Average Consecutive Wins: 7

7 Average Consecutive Losses: 1

✨ Start copying trades with confidence based on real and transparent data!



