Rodrigo Domenico Minafra

TakeXau

Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
-0.08 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
47.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.60%
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.00
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.08 USD (0.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.60% (8.57 USD)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données


🌟 Welcome to TakeXau's Copy Trading on MT5

To make your trading experience smoother and more transparent, here's detailed information about the type of trading that will be executed:

📊 Trading Configuration

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar)
  • Starting Capital: $130
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Max Risk: 5% (position size)
  • Max Drawdown: 19%

⚠️ Important Note: In the report you'll see below, you can notice that the historical maximum consecutive loss is 1 trade, but this doesn't guarantee that the system cannot experience more consecutive losses in the future.

📈 Historical Performance

Data Quality

  • History Quality: 100% real ticks
  • Bars: 9,631
  • Ticks: 59,972,920
  • Symbols: 1

Financial Results

  • Total Net Profit: $394,397.93
  • Gross Profit: $549,670.69
  • Gross Loss: -$155,272.76
  • Profit Factor: 3.54
  • Expected Payoff: $2,561.03

Drawdown (Capital Decline)

  • Balance - Absolute Drawdown: $0.05
  • Balance - Maximum Drawdown: $59,636.64 (14.48%)
  • Balance - Relative Drawdown: 14.66% ($191.42)
  • Equity - Absolute Drawdown: $2.02
  • Equity - Maximum Drawdown: $82,227.66 (19.16%)
  • Equity - Relative Drawdown: 19.16% ($82,227.66)

Performance Indicators

  • Margin Level: 1,133.15%
  • Recovery Factor: 4.80
  • Sharpe Ratio: 34.78
  • Z-Score: -2.21 (97.29%)
  • AHPR: 1.0552 (5.52%)
  • GHPR: 1.0534 (5.34%)
  • LR Correlation: 0.79
  • LR Standard Error: 89,349.22
  • OnTester Result: 0

📊 Trading Statistics

General Overview

  • Total Number of Trading Operations: 154
  • Total Deals: 308
  • Profitable Trading Operations: 129 (83.77%)
  • Losing Trading Operations: 25 (16.23%)

Operations by Type

  • Short Trading Operations: 73 (86.30% winning)
  • Long Trading Operations: 81 (81.48% winning)

Profit and Loss Analysis

  • Largest Profitable Trade: $55,275.36
  • Largest Losing Trade: -$24,131.13
  • Average Profitable Trade: $4,261.01
  • Average Losing Trade: -$6,055.38

Consecutive Streaks

  • Maximum Consecutive Wins: 46 trades ($400,934.93)
  • Maximum Consecutive Losses: 4 trades (-$189.30)
  • Maximum Consecutive Profit: $400,934.93 (46 trades)
  • Maximum Consecutive Loss: -$58,928.27 (3 trades)
  • Average Consecutive Wins: 7
  • Average Consecutive Losses: 1

Start copying trades with confidence based on real and transparent data!


Aucun avis
2025.10.27 15:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 15:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 15:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 15:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 15:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
