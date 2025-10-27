SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Daily Gold Returns
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose

Daily Gold Returns

Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
7 (53.84%)
Perte trades:
6 (46.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
64.97 EUR
Pire transaction:
-45.81 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
172.37 EUR (4 526 pips)
Perte brute:
-147.28 EUR (3 627 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (100.03 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
100.03 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
5.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
52.55%
Dernier trade:
29 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
31 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.38
Longs trades:
11 (84.62%)
Courts trades:
2 (15.38%)
Facteur de profit:
1.17
Rendement attendu:
1.93 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
24.62 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-24.55 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-65.78 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-65.78 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
12.63%
Algo trading:
30%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
28.79 EUR
Maximal:
66.83 EUR (28.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.89% (66.39 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
16.34% (36.77 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 29
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 899
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +64.97 EUR
Pire transaction: -46 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +100.03 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -65.78 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
💎 Diversify your portfolio by adding a steady stream of income with GOLD trading.

Imagine a system that works for you in the volatile gold market, searching for daily opportunities in an automated and systematic way. That's the essence of the Daily Gold Returns signal, designed for those seeking exposure to XAU/USD movements, but without the stress of constant analysis or excessive risk. How do we achieve this? By combining two of the most effective and profitable strategies: the agility of intraday breakout strategies and the consistency of microtrend tracking. This system's true differentiator is its adaptive intelligence: it's not a static system, but rather one that learns and recalibrates by analyzing your recent performance and market volatility to optimize your risk and profit-taking parameters in real time, resulting in a more robust strategy that's aware of the environment in which it operates.

👉 Start generating passive income automatically and without wasting a minute of your valuable time for only $30/month.

Aucun avis
2025.10.30 18:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 17:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 06:28
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 15:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 14:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Daily Gold Returns
30 USD par mois
13%
0
0
USD
225
EUR
1
30%
13
53%
6%
1.17
1.93
EUR
28%
1:300
Copier

