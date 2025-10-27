Signal Name: AFSID Trading Central Pro-X Fusion Markets

Description:

This signal is fully automated using the AFSID Trading Central Pro-X system, engineered for precision execution and integrated risk management. With an initial deposit of $240,000 through Fusion Markets, the strategy begins with a conservative lot size of 0.01 to ensure stability and accuracy during the initial phase.

It trades XAUUSD, XAUEUR, and XAUAUD — strategically selected to capitalize on volatility and cross-currency correlations involving gold. The system prioritizes consistency, execution efficiency, and adaptability to global market conditions.

This signal is ideal for investors seeking a medium- to long-term approach with disciplined risk control and transparent performance metrics.

AFSID Group International.