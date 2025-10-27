- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUAUD
|90
|XAUUSD
|59
|XAUEUR
|39
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUAUD
|201
|XAUUSD
|177
|XAUEUR
|117
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUAUD
|9.4K
|XAUUSD
|8.7K
|XAUEUR
|6.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.09 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.25 × 67
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|3.43 × 154
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|15.93 × 387
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|20.50 × 2
Description:
This signal is fully automated using the AFSID Trading Central Pro-X system, engineered for precision execution and integrated risk management. With an initial deposit of $240,000 through Fusion Markets, the strategy begins with a conservative lot size of 0.01 to ensure stability and accuracy during the initial phase.
It trades XAUUSD, XAUEUR, and XAUAUD — strategically selected to capitalize on volatility and cross-currency correlations involving gold. The system prioritizes consistency, execution efficiency, and adaptability to global market conditions.
This signal is ideal for investors seeking a medium- to long-term approach with disciplined risk control and transparent performance metrics.
AFSID Group International.
