Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Trading Central Pro X 240K

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 499 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 0%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
188
Bénéfice trades:
130 (69.14%)
Perte trades:
58 (30.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
64.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-13.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
715.13 USD (48 505 pips)
Perte brute:
-219.76 USD (24 048 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (52.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
127.99 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.14%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
192
Temps de détention moyen:
8 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
7.06
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
188 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
3.25
Rendement attendu:
2.63 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.79 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-70.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-70.14 USD (8)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
70.14 USD (0.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.14% (336.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUAUD 90
XAUUSD 59
XAUEUR 39
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUAUD 201
XAUUSD 177
XAUEUR 117
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUAUD 9.4K
XAUUSD 8.7K
XAUEUR 6.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +64.72 USD
Pire transaction: -14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +52.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -70.14 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.09 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.25 × 67
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Signal Name: AFSID Trading Central Pro-X  Fusion Markets
Description:
This signal is fully automated using the AFSID Trading Central Pro-X system, engineered for precision execution and integrated risk management. With an initial deposit of $240,000 through Fusion Markets, the strategy begins with a conservative lot size of 0.01 to ensure stability and accuracy during the initial phase.
It trades XAUUSD, XAUEUR, and XAUAUD — strategically selected to capitalize on volatility and cross-currency correlations involving gold. The system prioritizes consistency, execution efficiency, and adaptability to global market conditions.
This signal is ideal for investors seeking a medium- to long-term approach with disciplined risk control and transparent performance metrics.

AFSID Group International.

Aucun avis
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 09:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
