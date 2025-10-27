SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer Crazy pips
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Crazy pips

Armin Heshmat
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 EUR
Pire transaction:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 EUR
Perte brute:
0.00 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 EUR (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 EUR
Perte moyenne:
0.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.



Aucun avis
2025.10.27 02:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 02:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 02:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 02:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 02:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
