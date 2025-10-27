- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading
Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.
⚜️Key Features:
🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points
📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review
✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My
✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My
✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My
💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.
🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account
🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :
https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020
🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .
🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))
Link PAMM :
https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o
⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.
⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor account information, which includes
((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.
🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.