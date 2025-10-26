SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / USKMarkets
Senlin Kong

USKMarkets

Senlin Kong
0 avis
324 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2019 2 408%
USKMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32 146
Bénéfice trades:
19 145 (59.55%)
Perte trades:
13 001 (40.44%)
Meilleure transaction:
148 854.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-146 730.13 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 443 887.35 USD (8 673 092 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 733 874.61 USD (6 688 231 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
68 (3 805.31 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
297 618.08 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.85%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
303
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.42
Longs trades:
16 785 (52.21%)
Courts trades:
15 361 (47.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.19
Rendement attendu:
22.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
232.12 USD
Perte moyenne:
-287.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
91 (-33 902.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-293 803.46 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
44.87%
Prévision annuelle:
544.37%
Algo trading:
33%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9 489.12 USD
Maximal:
293 803.46 USD (30.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
56.86% (293 803.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21104
EURUSD 4204
GBPUSD 1830
USDJPY 1536
AUDUSD 532
AUDCAD 488
AUDNZD 415
NZDCAD 344
NAS100 293
GBPCAD 263
GBPJPY 233
GBPNZD 165
USDCAD 132
GBPAUD 131
EURJPY 114
NZDUSD 59
GBPCHF 50
EURGBP 48
EURAUD 42
USDCHF 36
XAGUSD 30
EURCAD 18
AUDJPY 18
USDNOK 18
EURNZD 10
CADJPY 8
ETHUST 6
EURCHF 6
BTCUST 3
USDCNH 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
AUDCHF 2
US30 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 501K
EURUSD 73K
GBPUSD 15K
USDJPY 19K
AUDUSD 15K
AUDCAD 42K
AUDNZD -44K
NZDCAD 27K
NAS100 -29K
GBPCAD 8.9K
GBPJPY 43K
GBPNZD -10K
USDCAD 10K
GBPAUD 3.5K
EURJPY -4.7K
NZDUSD 22K
GBPCHF -5.5K
EURGBP 8.4K
EURAUD -3.5K
USDCHF 10K
XAGUSD 1.7K
EURCAD 3.2K
AUDJPY -1.5K
USDNOK 1.4K
EURNZD 2.1K
CADJPY 1.2K
ETHUST 2K
EURCHF 96
BTCUST 1.1K
USDCNH 101
NZDJPY 681
CHFJPY 476
AUDCHF -383
US30 -2.7K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
EURUSD 14K
GBPUSD 16K
USDJPY -22K
AUDUSD -286
AUDCAD 8.0K
AUDNZD -4.6K
NZDCAD -686
NAS100 -79K
GBPCAD 3.5K
GBPJPY 13K
GBPNZD 899
USDCAD 4.8K
GBPAUD 7.4K
EURJPY 3.1K
NZDUSD 62K
GBPCHF -1.7K
EURGBP 3.7K
EURAUD 457
USDCHF 7K
XAGUSD 1.7K
EURCAD 1.3K
AUDJPY -3K
USDNOK 34K
EURNZD 16K
CADJPY 424
ETHUST 50K
EURCHF 179
BTCUST 806K
USDCNH 360
NZDJPY 85
CHFJPY 163
AUDCHF -126
US30 -26K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +148 854.04 USD
Pire transaction: -146 730 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 805.31 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -33 902.08 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "USKMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Swissquote-Live1
0.00 × 3
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.67 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.00 × 4
UeeInternational-Live
1.09 × 114
OxSecurities-Live-2
1.17 × 83
VantageInternational-Live 20
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.58 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.97 × 74
MEXAtlantic-Real
2.33 × 9
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
2.34 × 68
FPMarkets-Live
3.30 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 12
3.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live05
3.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
3.61 × 79
FPMarkets-Live2
3.74 × 31
FXCM-USDReal03
3.90 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live31
4.00 × 8
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
4.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.49 × 931
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.75 × 4
Exness-Real7
5.17 × 18
AlgoGlobal-Real
5.27 × 41
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
6.00 × 224
Pepperstone-Edge02
6.11 × 9
53 plus...
USKMarkets 信号采集
Aucun avis
2025.10.26 07:31
80% of growth achieved within 28 days. This comprises 1.24% of days out of 2264 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.26 07:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.26 07:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
