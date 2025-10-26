- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
32 146
Bénéfice trades:
19 145 (59.55%)
Perte trades:
13 001 (40.44%)
Meilleure transaction:
148 854.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-146 730.13 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 443 887.35 USD (8 673 092 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 733 874.61 USD (6 688 231 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
68 (3 805.31 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
297 618.08 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.85%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
303
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.42
Longs trades:
16 785 (52.21%)
Courts trades:
15 361 (47.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.19
Rendement attendu:
22.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
232.12 USD
Perte moyenne:
-287.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
91 (-33 902.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-293 803.46 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
44.87%
Prévision annuelle:
544.37%
Algo trading:
33%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9 489.12 USD
Maximal:
293 803.46 USD (30.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
56.86% (293 803.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21104
|EURUSD
|4204
|GBPUSD
|1830
|USDJPY
|1536
|AUDUSD
|532
|AUDCAD
|488
|AUDNZD
|415
|NZDCAD
|344
|NAS100
|293
|GBPCAD
|263
|GBPJPY
|233
|GBPNZD
|165
|USDCAD
|132
|GBPAUD
|131
|EURJPY
|114
|NZDUSD
|59
|GBPCHF
|50
|EURGBP
|48
|EURAUD
|42
|USDCHF
|36
|XAGUSD
|30
|EURCAD
|18
|AUDJPY
|18
|USDNOK
|18
|EURNZD
|10
|CADJPY
|8
|ETHUST
|6
|EURCHF
|6
|BTCUST
|3
|USDCNH
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|US30
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|501K
|EURUSD
|73K
|GBPUSD
|15K
|USDJPY
|19K
|AUDUSD
|15K
|AUDCAD
|42K
|AUDNZD
|-44K
|NZDCAD
|27K
|NAS100
|-29K
|GBPCAD
|8.9K
|GBPJPY
|43K
|GBPNZD
|-10K
|USDCAD
|10K
|GBPAUD
|3.5K
|EURJPY
|-4.7K
|NZDUSD
|22K
|GBPCHF
|-5.5K
|EURGBP
|8.4K
|EURAUD
|-3.5K
|USDCHF
|10K
|XAGUSD
|1.7K
|EURCAD
|3.2K
|AUDJPY
|-1.5K
|USDNOK
|1.4K
|EURNZD
|2.1K
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|ETHUST
|2K
|EURCHF
|96
|BTCUST
|1.1K
|USDCNH
|101
|NZDJPY
|681
|CHFJPY
|476
|AUDCHF
|-383
|US30
|-2.7K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|EURUSD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|16K
|USDJPY
|-22K
|AUDUSD
|-286
|AUDCAD
|8.0K
|AUDNZD
|-4.6K
|NZDCAD
|-686
|NAS100
|-79K
|GBPCAD
|3.5K
|GBPJPY
|13K
|GBPNZD
|899
|USDCAD
|4.8K
|GBPAUD
|7.4K
|EURJPY
|3.1K
|NZDUSD
|62K
|GBPCHF
|-1.7K
|EURGBP
|3.7K
|EURAUD
|457
|USDCHF
|7K
|XAGUSD
|1.7K
|EURCAD
|1.3K
|AUDJPY
|-3K
|USDNOK
|34K
|EURNZD
|16K
|CADJPY
|424
|ETHUST
|50K
|EURCHF
|179
|BTCUST
|806K
|USDCNH
|360
|NZDJPY
|85
|CHFJPY
|163
|AUDCHF
|-126
|US30
|-26K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +148 854.04 USD
Pire transaction: -146 730 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 805.31 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -33 902.08 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "USKMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Swissquote-Live1
|0.00 × 3
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.67 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.00 × 4
|
UeeInternational-Live
|1.09 × 114
|
OxSecurities-Live-2
|1.17 × 83
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.58 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.97 × 74
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|2.33 × 9
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|2.34 × 68
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.30 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|3.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|3.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|3.61 × 79
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|3.74 × 31
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|3.90 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|4.00 × 8
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|4.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|4.49 × 931
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|4.75 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|5.17 × 18
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|5.27 × 41
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|6.00 × 224
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|6.11 × 9
USKMarkets 信号采集
