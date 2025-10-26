- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|198
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|825K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Strategy Overview: EA Profit V10 Thailand
This signal is fully automated by the "EA Thailand," a high-frequency scalping system focused exclusively on BTC/USD (H4 Timeframe).
The core of our strategy is aggressive risk management, with a public target of keeping the Maximum Drawdown below 15%. We aim for consistent growth driven by a high-win-rate algorithm.
Important Notice for All Subscribers (Please Read Before Copying):
This is a SCALPING strategy. Copy performance is extremely dependent on execution quality. To achieve results similar to ours, the following are not recommendations, they are requirements:
-
VPS: A high-speed, low-latency VPS is essential.
-
Broker: You must use a Zero Commission or equivalent Raw Spread ECN account. Standard accounts with high spreads will not be profitable.
-
Deposit: A minimum balance of $300 USD is recommended.
