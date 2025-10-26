Strategy Overview: EA Profit V10 Thailand

This signal is fully automated by the "EA Thailand," a high-frequency scalping system focused exclusively on BTC/USD (H4 Timeframe).

The core of our strategy is aggressive risk management, with a public target of keeping the Maximum Drawdown below 15%. We aim for consistent growth driven by a high-win-rate algorithm.

Important Notice for All Subscribers (Please Read Before Copying):

This is a SCALPING strategy. Copy performance is extremely dependent on execution quality. To achieve results similar to ours, the following are not recommendations, they are requirements: