Kittisak Chainakhen

Kit Thailand

Kittisak Chainakhen
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 28%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
198
Bénéfice trades:
181 (91.41%)
Perte trades:
17 (8.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.24 USD
Bénéfice brut:
83.66 USD (836 172 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.09 USD (10 795 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
39 (22.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
22.78 USD (39)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.63%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
198
Temps de détention moyen:
12 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
344.04
Longs trades:
198 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
76.75
Rendement attendu:
0.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.46 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.06 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-0.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.24 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
27.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.24 USD (0.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.05% (0.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.38% (40.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 198
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 825K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.32 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 39
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.14 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Strategy Overview: EA Profit V10 Thailand

This signal is fully automated by the "EA Thailand," a high-frequency scalping system focused exclusively on BTC/USD (H4 Timeframe).

The core of our strategy is aggressive risk management, with a public target of keeping the Maximum Drawdown below 15%. We aim for consistent growth driven by a high-win-rate algorithm.

Important Notice for All Subscribers (Please Read Before Copying):

This is a SCALPING strategy. Copy performance is extremely dependent on execution quality. To achieve results similar to ours, the following are not recommendations, they are requirements:

  • VPS: A high-speed, low-latency VPS is essential.

  • Broker: You must use a Zero Commission or equivalent Raw Spread ECN account. Standard accounts with high spreads will not be profitable.

  • Deposit: A minimum balance of $300 USD is recommended.

