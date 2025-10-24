SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / GridMaster Pro
Toan Trung Nguyen

GridMaster Pro

Toan Trung Nguyen
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
Tickmill-Live
1:10
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
109
Bénéfice trades:
109 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.56 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
952.96 USD (96 144 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
109 (952.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
952.96 USD (109)
Ratio de Sharpe:
3.27
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
39.84%
Dernier trade:
27 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
121
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
109 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
8.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.39%
Algo trading:
82%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.99% (755.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 109
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 953
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 96K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.56 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 109
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +952.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6358
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
18 plus...
GridMaster Pro is a smart grid-based trading system designed for stable and consistent performance in both trending and ranging markets.

It uses dynamic spacing and adaptive lot sizing to control drawdown while maximizing profit opportunities.
Every trade is part of a structured grid logic — no random entries, no panic decisions.
Built with a focus on capital protection, risk balance, and long-term growth.
Let GridMaster Pro work for you — turning volatility into opportunity.


Aucun avis
2025.10.24 02:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 02:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
