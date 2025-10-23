SignauxSections
- Md Rashidul Hasan

My DarwinexZero Index

0 avis
Fiabilité
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
875
Bénéfice trades:
509 (58.17%)
Perte trades:
366 (41.83%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 966.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-5 693.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
143 303.12 USD (331 590 pips)
Perte brute:
-137 536.53 USD (60 281 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (17 774.31 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
17 774.31 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.31%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
64
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.21
Longs trades:
489 (55.89%)
Courts trades:
386 (44.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.04
Rendement attendu:
6.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
281.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-375.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
27 (-5 003.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10 323.20 USD (20)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.32%
Algo trading:
39%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
17 392.93 USD
Maximal:
27 904.90 USD (25.25%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.23% (27 884.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.99% (2 107.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NDX 157
GBPJPY 89
AUDCAD 65
EURUSD 62
GBPUSD 56
GBPAUD 55
USDJPY 52
GDAXI 45
AUDUSD 39
EURAUD 36
NZDCAD 35
XAUUSD 31
EURCAD 18
GBPCHF 17
GBPCAD 16
EURCHF 14
WS30 13
CHFJPY 10
USDCAD 10
EURGBP 9
NZDUSD 9
SP500 8
AUDJPY 7
NZDJPY 7
CADJPY 5
CADCHF 3
AUDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NDX 3.9K
GBPJPY 4.6K
AUDCAD -334
EURUSD -2.1K
GBPUSD 3.5K
GBPAUD -5K
USDJPY -7.6K
GDAXI 10K
AUDUSD 7.3K
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDCAD 483
XAUUSD -3.9K
EURCAD 35
GBPCHF -2.8K
GBPCAD 813
EURCHF 175
WS30 1.7K
CHFJPY -5.5K
USDCAD 4.6K
EURGBP 1.2K
NZDUSD -555
SP500 109
AUDJPY -1.8K
NZDJPY -1.5K
CADJPY -2.5K
CADCHF -140
AUDCHF -665
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NDX 56K
GBPJPY 4.8K
AUDCAD 6.4K
EURUSD 2.4K
GBPUSD 5.2K
GBPAUD 524
USDJPY 5.1K
GDAXI 5.1K
AUDUSD 6.2K
EURAUD 5.1K
NZDCAD 4.2K
XAUUSD -4.3K
EURCAD 4.5K
GBPCHF -154
GBPCAD 2.8K
EURCHF 1.4K
WS30 184
CHFJPY -506
USDCAD -912
EURGBP 195
NZDUSD -2.5K
SP500 273
AUDJPY -182
NZDJPY -522
CADJPY -546
CADCHF 149
AUDCHF -1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 966.42 USD
Pire transaction: -5 694 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 20
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +17 774.31 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5 003.50 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.81 × 6100
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.09 × 442
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.19 × 151
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.29 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.50 × 8
FXOpen-MT5
3.56 × 9
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.71 × 35
18 plus...
Signal Link: https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/QEVM/performance

This signal implements a disciplined, multi-timeframe trading strategy designed to capture sustained trends while carefully managing risk. The core logic combines trend-following indicators with momentum filters to enter the market in the direction of the dominant momentum.

The signal seeks to generate monthly gains between 2% and 3%.

Trades are primarily executed on swing timeframes (H4/D1), allowing the strategy to capture significant market moves while avoiding excessive noise. Risk management is paramount; each trade employs a strict stop-loss based on market volatility, and positions are sized to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability. The goal is not to predict every market turn, but to achieve consistent, risk-adjusted returns through a systematic and unemotional approach.

Subscribe for a professional, hands-off approach to growing your portfolio.

Aucun avis
2025.10.23 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
My DarwinexZero Index
30 USD par mois
6%
0
0
USD
106K
USD
12
39%
875
58%
100%
1.04
6.59
USD
25%
1:200
