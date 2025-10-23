- Croissance
Strategy Description
Strategy Name: 1H Trend – 15M Order Block Entry (NY Session)
Concept:
This strategy follows the higher-timeframe (1-Hour) trend and executes entries on the 15-Minute chart after confirming structure and order block setups during the New York session. It aims to capture continuation moves in the direction of institutional order flow.
🔹 Rules
1. Trend Bias (1H):
-
Identify the overall trend on the 1-hour chart.
-
Only take trades in the direction of the trend:
-
Buy only if the 1H structure is bullish (HHs and HLs).
-
Sell only if the 1H structure is bearish (LHs and LLs).
-
2. Trading Session:
-
Active only during the New York session, starting after 8:30 AM EST.
-
No trades before 8:30 AM EST.
3. Entry Setup (15M):
-
Wait for a break of structure (BOS) on the 15-minute chart in the direction of the 1H trend.
-
After the BOS, identify the first Order Block (OB) or supply/demand zone that caused the break.
4. Trade Execution:
Buy Setup (1H bullish):
-
Wait for price to retrace back into the first bullish OB after a bullish BOS.
-
Entry: Buy at or inside the OB.
-
Stop-Loss: Below the OB.
-
Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.
Sell Setup (1H bearish):
-
Wait for price to retrace back into the first bearish OB after a bearish BOS.
-
Entry: Sell at or inside the OB.
-
Stop-Loss: Above the OB.
-
Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.
5. Filters & Conditions:
-
Use the 200 EMA as an additional trend filter:
-
Only buys when price is above the EMA.
-
Only sells when price is below the EMA.
-
-
Avoid trades when price is extended far from the EMA or beyond previous day’s high/low.
-
Limit to maximum 2 trades per day.
