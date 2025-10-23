Strategy Description

Strategy Name: 1H Trend – 15M Order Block Entry (NY Session)

Concept:

This strategy follows the higher-timeframe (1-Hour) trend and executes entries on the 15-Minute chart after confirming structure and order block setups during the New York session. It aims to capture continuation moves in the direction of institutional order flow.

🔹 Rules

1. Trend Bias (1H):

Identify the overall trend on the 1-hour chart.

Only take trades in the direction of the trend: Buy only if the 1H structure is bullish (HHs and HLs). Sell only if the 1H structure is bearish (LHs and LLs).



2. Trading Session:

Active only during the New York session , starting after 8:30 AM EST .

No trades before 8:30 AM EST.

3. Entry Setup (15M):

Wait for a break of structure (BOS) on the 15-minute chart in the direction of the 1H trend.

After the BOS, identify the first Order Block (OB) or supply/demand zone that caused the break.

4. Trade Execution:

Buy Setup (1H bullish):

Wait for price to retrace back into the first bullish OB after a bullish BOS.

Entry: Buy at or inside the OB.

Stop-Loss: Below the OB.

Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.

Sell Setup (1H bearish):

Wait for price to retrace back into the first bearish OB after a bearish BOS.

Entry: Sell at or inside the OB.

Stop-Loss: Above the OB.

Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.

5. Filters & Conditions: