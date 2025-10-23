SignauxSections
Gratitude Shingange Maduna

The blue link Copy Trading

Gratitude Shingange Maduna
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
Trade245-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 ZAR
Pire transaction:
0.00 ZAR
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 ZAR
Perte brute:
0.00 ZAR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 ZAR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 ZAR (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
77.78%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
129.58%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 ZAR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 ZAR
Perte moyenne:
0.00 ZAR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 ZAR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 ZAR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 ZAR
Maximal:
0.00 ZAR (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 ZAR)
Par fonds propres:
28.08% (10.44 ZAR)

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 ZAR
Pire transaction: -0 ZAR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 ZAR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 ZAR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Trade245-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Strategy Description

Strategy Name: 1H Trend – 15M Order Block Entry (NY Session)

Concept:
This strategy follows the higher-timeframe (1-Hour) trend and executes entries on the 15-Minute chart after confirming structure and order block setups during the New York session. It aims to capture continuation moves in the direction of institutional order flow.

🔹 Rules

1. Trend Bias (1H):

  • Identify the overall trend on the 1-hour chart.

  • Only take trades in the direction of the trend:

    • Buy only if the 1H structure is bullish (HHs and HLs).

    • Sell only if the 1H structure is bearish (LHs and LLs).

2. Trading Session:

  • Active only during the New York session, starting after 8:30 AM EST.

  • No trades before 8:30 AM EST.

3. Entry Setup (15M):

  • Wait for a break of structure (BOS) on the 15-minute chart in the direction of the 1H trend.

  • After the BOS, identify the first Order Block (OB) or supply/demand zone that caused the break.

4. Trade Execution:
Buy Setup (1H bullish):

  • Wait for price to retrace back into the first bullish OB after a bullish BOS.

  • Entry: Buy at or inside the OB.

  • Stop-Loss: Below the OB.

  • Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.

Sell Setup (1H bearish):

  • Wait for price to retrace back into the first bearish OB after a bearish BOS.

  • Entry: Sell at or inside the OB.

  • Stop-Loss: Above the OB.

  • Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.

5. Filters & Conditions:

  • Use the 200 EMA as an additional trend filter:

    • Only buys when price is above the EMA.

    • Only sells when price is below the EMA.

  • Avoid trades when price is extended far from the EMA or beyond previous day’s high/low.

  • Limit to maximum 2 trades per day.


Aucun avis
2025.10.23 14:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 14:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 14:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 14:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
