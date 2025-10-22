- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
7 (53.84%)
Perte trades:
6 (46.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
72.35 ZAR
Pire transaction:
-5.00 ZAR
Bénéfice brut:
132.53 ZAR (35 614 pips)
Perte brute:
-18.67 ZAR (781 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (56.24 ZAR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
72.35 ZAR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.43
Activité de trading:
105.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.56%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.54
Longs trades:
13 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
7.10
Rendement attendu:
8.76 ZAR
Bénéfice moyen:
18.93 ZAR
Perte moyenne:
-3.11 ZAR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-17.41 ZAR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17.41 ZAR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 ZAR
Maximal:
17.41 ZAR (3.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.04% (17.41 ZAR)
Par fonds propres:
4.59% (26.27 ZAR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AVAXUSD
|4
|XRPUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|2
|US2000
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|SOLUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AVAXUSD
|-2
|XRPUSD
|4
|ETHUSD
|0
|US2000
|2
|AUDJPY
|7
|SOLUSD
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AVAXUSD
|-100
|XRPUSD
|22K
|ETHUSD
|1.6K
|US2000
|10K
|AUDJPY
|646
|SOLUSD
|-6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +72.35 ZAR
Pire transaction: -5 ZAR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +56.24 ZAR
Perte consécutive maximale: -17.41 ZAR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.17 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.25 × 4
|
CDGGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.06 × 289
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.06 × 183
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|4.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|4.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|5.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-10
|5.50 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|8.00 × 1
4 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
This signal follows a manual trend-trading strategy on the H1 timeframe, focused on identifying market structure shifts and trading in the direction of the prevailing trend. Entries are executed on dips and pullback zones following confirmed momentum alignment. As a trader, I prefer swing trades, allowing positions more room to develop within the broader trend while maintaining controlled risk exposure. Risk management is key — each position aims to risk around 5% or less, with total exposure targeted below 20% of account balance. Trade selection emphasizes clean setups with defined invalidation points and strong reward-to-risk potential. Profit management: Profits are managed systematically, with 50% of realized gains withdrawn to secure returns while maintaining capital for consistent growth.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
50 USD par mois
23%
0
0
USD
USD
557
ZAR
ZAR
1
0%
13
53%
106%
7.09
8.76
ZAR
ZAR
5%
1:100