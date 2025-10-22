This signal follows a manual trend-trading strategy on the H1 timeframe, focused on identifying market structure shifts and trading in the direction of the prevailing trend. Entries are executed on dips and pullback zones following confirmed momentum alignment. As a trader, I prefer swing trades, allowing positions more room to develop within the broader trend while maintaining controlled risk exposure. Risk management is key — each position aims to risk around 5% or less, with total exposure targeted below 20% of account balance. Trade selection emphasizes clean setups with defined invalidation points and strong reward-to-risk potential. Profit management: Profits are managed systematically, with 50% of realized gains withdrawn to secure returns while maintaining capital for consistent growth.