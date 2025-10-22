SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Jpwtrading MQL5 signal
JAMES PETER WILKINSON

Jpwtrading MQL5 signal

JAMES PETER WILKINSON
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 23%
Tickmill-Live04
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
7 (53.84%)
Perte trades:
6 (46.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
72.35 ZAR
Pire transaction:
-5.00 ZAR
Bénéfice brut:
132.53 ZAR (35 614 pips)
Perte brute:
-18.67 ZAR (781 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (56.24 ZAR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
72.35 ZAR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.43
Activité de trading:
105.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.56%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.54
Longs trades:
13 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
7.10
Rendement attendu:
8.76 ZAR
Bénéfice moyen:
18.93 ZAR
Perte moyenne:
-3.11 ZAR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-17.41 ZAR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17.41 ZAR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 ZAR
Maximal:
17.41 ZAR (3.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.04% (17.41 ZAR)
Par fonds propres:
4.59% (26.27 ZAR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AVAXUSD 4
XRPUSD 3
ETHUSD 2
US2000 2
AUDJPY 1
SOLUSD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AVAXUSD -2
XRPUSD 4
ETHUSD 0
US2000 2
AUDJPY 7
SOLUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AVAXUSD -100
XRPUSD 22K
ETHUSD 1.6K
US2000 10K
AUDJPY 646
SOLUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +72.35 ZAR
Pire transaction: -5 ZAR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +56.24 ZAR
Perte consécutive maximale: -17.41 ZAR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live07
0.17 × 41
Tickmill-Live05
0.25 × 4
CDGGlobal-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
1.06 × 289
Tickmill-Live
1.06 × 183
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
3.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
4.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
4.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
5.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
5.50 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
8.00 × 1
4 plus...
This signal follows a manual trend-trading strategy on the H1 timeframe, focused on identifying market structure shifts and trading in the direction of the prevailing trend. Entries are executed on dips and pullback zones following confirmed momentum alignment. As a trader, I prefer swing trades, allowing positions more room to develop within the broader trend while maintaining controlled risk exposure. Risk management is key — each position aims to risk around 5% or less, with total exposure targeted below 20% of account balance. Trade selection emphasizes clean setups with defined invalidation points and strong reward-to-risk potential. Profit management: Profits are managed systematically, with 50% of realized gains withdrawn to secure returns while maintaining capital for consistent growth.
Aucun avis
2025.10.24 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 13:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 13:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 12:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 12:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.22 22:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 22:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 22:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.22 22:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 22:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Jpwtrading MQL5 signal
50 USD par mois
23%
0
0
USD
557
ZAR
1
0%
13
53%
106%
7.09
8.76
ZAR
5%
1:100
Copier

