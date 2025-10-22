SignauxSections
Albert Kuipers

The gold Oracle

Albert Kuipers
0 avis
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
79
Bénéfice trades:
66 (83.54%)
Perte trades:
13 (16.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
601.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-539.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 109.52 USD (24 871 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 167.00 USD (7 216 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (329.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 067.21 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
38 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.57
Longs trades:
19 (24.05%)
Courts trades:
60 (75.95%)
Facteur de profit:
2.66
Rendement attendu:
24.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
47.11 USD
Perte moyenne:
-89.77 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-167.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-755.00 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
220.68%
Algo trading:
63%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.54 USD
Maximal:
755.00 USD (40.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 33
XAUUSD 29
GBPUSD 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 9
XAUUSD 1.9K
GBPUSD 8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 570
XAUUSD 17K
GBPUSD 469
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +601.65 USD
Pire transaction: -540 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +329.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -167.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.72 × 110
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 1865
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.24 × 322
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.25 × 717
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.33 × 650
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.35 × 150
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
The Gold Oracle – A1 XAU/USD Scalp System

Description
The Gold Oracle is an institutional-grade smart-money scalp system trading XAU/USD (Gold) during the London & New York sessions.
It combines liquidity sweeps, BOS (Break of Structure), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, volume, and ATR filters to deliver ultra-precise entries with a win rate above 90%.
All trades are executed only on XAU/USD and are completely manual (handmade) — no automation, no bots.

Core Settings
⚙️ Timeframes: M1–M5
📈 Direction: Trend-based only (EMA 200 filter)
🕒 Sessions: 07:00–11:30 UTC & 13:00–17:00 UTC
🚫 No trades within 90 min of high-impact USD or Gold news
📊 Risk per trade: 0.5–1 %
🎯 R:R ≥ 1:2 (TP1 = 2R / TP2 = 3R)
🔒 No martingale, grid, or averaging

Why Follow
💰 Minimum balance: $200 • Maximum drawdown: 35 % (hard stop)
✅ Professional, risk-controlled manual execution
✅ Fast institutional scalps after liquidity sweeps
✅ Fully transparent & news-filtered
✅ Designed for consistent growth and low-risk performance

👉 Join The Gold Oracle – trade gold with precision, discipline & consistency.


Aucun avis
2025.10.22 20:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
