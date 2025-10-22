- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|33
|XAUUSD
|29
|GBPUSD
|17
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|9
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|8
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|570
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPUSD
|469
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.14 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.22 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 102
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.72 × 110
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 1865
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.24 × 322
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.25 × 717
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.33 × 650
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.35 × 150
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
The Gold Oracle – A1 XAU/USD Scalp System
Description
The Gold Oracle is an institutional-grade smart-money scalp system trading XAU/USD (Gold) during the London & New York sessions.
It combines liquidity sweeps, BOS (Break of Structure), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, volume, and ATR filters to deliver ultra-precise entries with a win rate above 90%.
All trades are executed only on XAU/USD and are completely manual (handmade) — no automation, no bots.
Core Settings
⚙️ Timeframes: M1–M5
📈 Direction: Trend-based only (EMA 200 filter)
🕒 Sessions: 07:00–11:30 UTC & 13:00–17:00 UTC
🚫 No trades within 90 min of high-impact USD or Gold news
📊 Risk per trade: 0.5–1 %
🎯 R:R ≥ 1:2 (TP1 = 2R / TP2 = 3R)
🔒 No martingale, grid, or averaging
Why Follow
💰 Minimum balance: $200 • Maximum drawdown: 35 % (hard stop)
✅ Professional, risk-controlled manual execution
✅ Fast institutional scalps after liquidity sweeps
✅ Fully transparent & news-filtered
✅ Designed for consistent growth and low-risk performance
👉 Join The Gold Oracle – trade gold with precision, discipline & consistency.