Hadj Ahmed Slimani

AtlasTrader

Hadj Ahmed Slimani
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 43%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
130
Bénéfice trades:
83 (63.84%)
Perte trades:
47 (36.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-9.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
78.19 USD (181 120 pips)
Perte brute:
-66.82 USD (144 320 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (6.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8.70 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
69.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
53.57%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
120
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.20
Longs trades:
66 (50.77%)
Courts trades:
64 (49.23%)
Facteur de profit:
1.17
Rendement attendu:
0.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.42 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-4.83 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9.49 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
43.39%
Algo trading:
73%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8.42 USD
Maximal:
9.49 USD (49.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
49.76% (9.49 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.04% (2.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30m 65
USTECm 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30m -10
USTECm 21
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30m 565
USTECm 36K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.70 USD
Pire transaction: -9 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.83 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

AtlasTrader — Adaptive Trading Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

AtlasTrader is a professional non-commercial Expert Advisor, fully designed and developed in-house.
It is not available on the market, making it a unique system created exclusively for private and performance purposes.

AtlasTrader trades market imbalances and dynamic relationships between major US indices.
It combines advanced analytics, adaptive risk control, and a smart recovery engine to deliver stable and consistent performance across various market conditions.

Core Highlights:

  • Multi-timeframe analysis to identify optimal market structures.

  • Volatility-aware behavior that adjusts exposure dynamically.

  • Adaptive trade management with intelligent position balancing.

  • Recovery and protection layers to mitigate drawdowns.

  • Fully automated, no manual intervention required.

A 46.78% drawdown at the beginning of the EA’s trading on this account was caused by a previous version that did not properly close losing trades (missing Stop Loss logic).
After identifying and fixing this issue, the EA was fully updated.
Please disregard this initial drawdown and focus on the performance results after the update.

The EA was intentionally run on a small $30 account to transparently demonstrate its performance under limited capital conditions.
Please note that AtlasTrader performs significantly better on medium and large accounts.

⚠️ Important:
To copy AtlasTrader’s signals correctly, please use a broker that supports micro-lots (like 0.01).
This ensures accurate trade replication and proper risk scaling across different account sizes.



Aucun avis
2025.10.22 20:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 16:11 2025.10.22 16:11:10  

A 40% drawdown at the beginning of the EA’s trading on this account was caused by a previous version that didn’t close losing trades (no Stop Loss). After identifying this bug, I fixed it and updated the EA. Therefore, please ignore this initial drawdown and refer instead to the performance results after the update.

2025.10.22 16:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 16:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 12:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2025.10.22 11:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 11:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
