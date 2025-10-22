AtlasTrader — Adaptive Trading Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

AtlasTrader is a professional non-commercial Expert Advisor, fully designed and developed in-house.

It is not available on the market, making it a unique system created exclusively for private and performance purposes.

AtlasTrader trades market imbalances and dynamic relationships between major US indices.

It combines advanced analytics, adaptive risk control, and a smart recovery engine to deliver stable and consistent performance across various market conditions.

Core Highlights:

Multi-timeframe analysis to identify optimal market structures.

Volatility-aware behavior that adjusts exposure dynamically.

Adaptive trade management with intelligent position balancing.

Recovery and protection layers to mitigate drawdowns.

Fully automated, no manual intervention required.

A 46.78% drawdown at the beginning of the EA’s trading on this account was caused by a previous version that did not properly close losing trades (missing Stop Loss logic).

After identifying and fixing this issue, the EA was fully updated.

Please disregard this initial drawdown and focus on the performance results after the update.

The EA was intentionally run on a small $30 account to transparently demonstrate its performance under limited capital conditions.

Please note that AtlasTrader performs significantly better on medium and large accounts.



⚠️ Important:

To copy AtlasTrader’s signals correctly, please use a broker that supports micro-lots (like 0.01).

This ensures accurate trade replication and proper risk scaling across different account sizes.





