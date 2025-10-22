SignauxSections
Peng Peng Gao

MAX XAUUSD P2

Peng Peng Gao
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 199 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -5%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
70
Bénéfice trades:
16 (22.85%)
Perte trades:
54 (77.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
209.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 134.99 USD (66 939 pips)
Perte brute:
-451.81 USD (39 986 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (580.26 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
580.26 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Activité de trading:
26.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.64%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
6.92
Longs trades:
37 (52.86%)
Courts trades:
33 (47.14%)
Facteur de profit:
2.51
Rendement attendu:
9.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
70.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-98.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-98.69 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
316.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.90 USD
Maximal:
98.69 USD (10.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.50% (85.10 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.95% (6.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 683
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 27K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +209.65 USD
Pire transaction: -16 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +580.26 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -98.69 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
13.00 × 1
Exness-Real
15.09 × 70
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - Gold Breakout Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading · Transparent Parameters

🔍 Signal Objective
This signal is based on the proven MAX XAUUSD EA, aiming to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream through a fully automated breakout strategy within 18-24 months.

📌 Core Strategy Advantages

 Automated Execution: Powered by the "MAX XAUUSD" EA, ensuring disciplined trading with no emotional interference.
 Verified Parameters: Utilizes recommended Parameter Set 2, delivering stable performance across various market conditions.
 Small Stop Loss, Large Take Profit: Strictly controls per-trade risk while pursuing high reward-to-risk ratios.
 Optimized Take Profit & Stop Loss: Precisely set targets to rationally navigate market fluctuations.
 Proven Live Results: Real, non-curve-fitted data with reliable and consistent performance.

🎯 Strategy Parameter Details (Recommended Settings)

  • EA Name: MAX XAUUSD

  • Parameter Set: Recommended Set 2

  • Core Parameters:
    A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150

✅ Feel free to download the EA for backtesting! All data is transparent and performance is verifiable.
✅ For long-term independent use, we recommend purchasing the program for a one-time solution.

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options

  • Basic Copy Trading: Fixed 0.01 lots, suitable for small accounts or low-risk trials.

  • Multiplier Option: Users can adjust copy multiples based on their capital size.

  • Capital Requirement: Increase 1x copy trading额度 for every 300U or 500U.

  • Recommended Tools: Use the official MQL5 copy trading feature for stable execution.

  • Broker Suggestion: Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage.

📌 Suitable For

✔ Traders seeking stable passive income
✔ All capital sizes supported with flexible configurations
✔ Rational users willing to backtest, verify, and potentially purchase the program

📌 Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot Baseline: Recommended copy baseline of 0.01 lots for controllable risk.

  • Stop Loss First: Every trade enters with a predefined stop loss.

  • Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of equity.

  • No Martingale, No High-Frequency: Pure trend breakout logic.

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

  • Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configurations available)

  • Monthly Target Return: ≥30%

  • Typical Reward-to-Risk Ratio: ≥5:1

  • Target Timeline: Achieve salary-replacement income within 18-24 months

Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Aucun avis
2025.11.03 02:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 10:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 10:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MAX XAUUSD P2
199 USD par mois
-5%
0
0
USD
283
USD
3
100%
70
22%
26%
2.51
9.76
USD
27%
1:500
