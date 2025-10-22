- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|13.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|15.09 × 70
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - Gold Breakout Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading · Transparent Parameters
🔍 Signal Objective
This signal is based on the proven MAX XAUUSD EA, aiming to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream through a fully automated breakout strategy within 18-24 months.
📌 Core Strategy Advantages
✅ Automated Execution: Powered by the "MAX XAUUSD" EA, ensuring disciplined trading with no emotional interference.
✅ Verified Parameters: Utilizes recommended Parameter Set 2, delivering stable performance across various market conditions.
✅ Small Stop Loss, Large Take Profit: Strictly controls per-trade risk while pursuing high reward-to-risk ratios.
✅ Optimized Take Profit & Stop Loss: Precisely set targets to rationally navigate market fluctuations.
✅ Proven Live Results: Real, non-curve-fitted data with reliable and consistent performance.
🎯 Strategy Parameter Details (Recommended Settings)
-
EA Name: MAX XAUUSD
-
Parameter Set: Recommended Set 2
-
Core Parameters:
A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150
✅ Feel free to download the EA for backtesting! All data is transparent and performance is verifiable.
✅ For long-term independent use, we recommend purchasing the program for a one-time solution.
📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options
-
Basic Copy Trading: Fixed 0.01 lots, suitable for small accounts or low-risk trials.
-
Multiplier Option: Users can adjust copy multiples based on their capital size.
-
Capital Requirement: Increase 1x copy trading额度 for every 300U or 500U.
-
Recommended Tools: Use the official MQL5 copy trading feature for stable execution.
-
Broker Suggestion: Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage.
📌 Suitable For
✔ Traders seeking stable passive income
✔ All capital sizes supported with flexible configurations
✔ Rational users willing to backtest, verify, and potentially purchase the program
📌 Risk Management
-
Fixed Lot Baseline: Recommended copy baseline of 0.01 lots for controllable risk.
-
Stop Loss First: Every trade enters with a predefined stop loss.
-
Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of equity.
-
No Martingale, No High-Frequency: Pure trend breakout logic.
📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)
-
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configurations available)
-
Monthly Target Return: ≥30%
-
Typical Reward-to-Risk Ratio: ≥5:1
-
Target Timeline: Achieve salary-replacement income within 18-24 months
Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
