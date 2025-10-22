SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Trade only NAS100
Janis Grinups

Trade only NAS100

Janis Grinups
0 avis
Fiabilité
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 47%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
143
Bénéfice trades:
88 (61.53%)
Perte trades:
55 (38.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.23 GBP
Pire transaction:
-7.27 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
268.19 GBP (226 757 pips)
Perte brute:
-236.49 GBP (181 179 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (19.49 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28.45 GBP (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
2.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
38.47%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
0.94
Longs trades:
89 (62.24%)
Courts trades:
54 (37.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.13
Rendement attendu:
0.22 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
3.05 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-4.30 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-30.09 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30.09 GBP (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
27.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.93 GBP
Maximal:
33.69 GBP (43.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.80% (18.37 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
1.67% (2.16 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NAS100 143
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 41
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 46K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.23 GBP
Pire transaction: -7 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19.49 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -30.09 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
15.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
16.11 × 28
TRADE ONLY NAS100 EA

Smart Momentum System for NASDAQ 100 (US100 / NAS100)

🧠 About the Strategy

TRADE ONLY NAS100 is a bespoke trading algorithm engineered exclusively for the NASDAQ 100 index.
It observes institutional flow, volatility pressure, and directional momentum, acting only when the market reveals clear intent.

The EA waits for precision moments when liquidity surges, volatility expands, and price structure confirms momentum — entering trades with mathematical discipline and exiting with adaptive logic.
No random scalping. No grid. No martingale. Just clean, logic-based execution.

💎 Core Principles

🔹 Focus on true directional movement — not noise
🔹 Avoids trades during low-energy sessions or fake breakouts
🔹 Adapts automatically to volatility and market rhythm
🔹 Employs strict internal cooldowns to prevent overtrading
🔹 Protects equity through intelligent risk control

Every action is calculated. Every trade is deliberate.

📊 Live Performance Snapshot

Metric Result
Total Trades 139
Win Rate 61.87 %
Profit Factor 1.41
Average Win £ 3.05
Average Loss £ –4.17
Period (Aug – Oct 2025) +35.55 % Net Growth
Best Trade £ 9.23
Worst Trade £ –7.27

🕒 Behavior & Execution

🕐 Trades only during high-liquidity sessions (mainly US & London overlap)
🧩 Selectively targets momentum continuation or price imbalance corrections
⚙️ Executes with instant precision fills and volatility-adaptive exits
💼 Focuses on quality over quantity — fewer, stronger setups

🔐 Risk & Reliability

💠 Fixed percentage risk per trade (consistent exposure)
💠 Adaptive stop logic reacts to real-time volatility
💠 No martingale / no grid / no hedging
💠 Built-in spread and slippage protections
💠 Cooldown system prevents back-to-back entries

The EA’s internal logic ensures every trade respects balance and drawdown limits.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol NAS100 / US100 CFD
Timeframe M15 – H1
Account ECN / Raw Spread
Min Deposit $ 100 +
Leverage 1 : 100 or higher

🏁 Summary

Feature Description
Market NASDAQ 100 Index
Style Momentum & Volatility Precision
Mode Medium-Frequency / Fully Automated
Safety Capital Protection / Smart Cooldowns
Execution Fast IOC Orders / Adaptive Stops

🌌 Why Traders Choose TRADE ONLY NAS100

“It doesn’t chase candles — it reads the market’s pulse.”

Designed for professionals who value control, precision, and verified performance,
TRADE ONLY NAS100 transforms raw market volatility into consistent trading opportunity.
No promises — just disciplined, data-driven results.

💡 Instrument: NAS100 only
📊 Verified Gain: +35.55 % (Aug–Oct 2025)
🧭 Risk: Controlled and Adaptive
⚙️ Type: Fully Automated EA
🔗 Subscription: Available via MQL5 Signals


Aucun avis
2025.10.22 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 09:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
