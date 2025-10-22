⚡ TRADE ONLY NAS100 EA

Smart Momentum System for NASDAQ 100 (US100 / NAS100)

🧠 About the Strategy

TRADE ONLY NAS100 is a bespoke trading algorithm engineered exclusively for the NASDAQ 100 index.

It observes institutional flow, volatility pressure, and directional momentum, acting only when the market reveals clear intent.

The EA waits for precision moments when liquidity surges, volatility expands, and price structure confirms momentum — entering trades with mathematical discipline and exiting with adaptive logic.

No random scalping. No grid. No martingale. Just clean, logic-based execution.

💎 Core Principles

🔹 Focus on true directional movement — not noise

🔹 Avoids trades during low-energy sessions or fake breakouts

🔹 Adapts automatically to volatility and market rhythm

🔹 Employs strict internal cooldowns to prevent overtrading

🔹 Protects equity through intelligent risk control

Every action is calculated. Every trade is deliberate.

📊 Live Performance Snapshot

Metric Result Total Trades 139 Win Rate 61.87 % Profit Factor 1.41 Average Win £ 3.05 Average Loss £ –4.17 Period (Aug – Oct 2025) +35.55 % Net Growth Best Trade £ 9.23 Worst Trade £ –7.27

🕒 Behavior & Execution

🕐 Trades only during high-liquidity sessions (mainly US & London overlap)

🧩 Selectively targets momentum continuation or price imbalance corrections

⚙️ Executes with instant precision fills and volatility-adaptive exits

💼 Focuses on quality over quantity — fewer, stronger setups

🔐 Risk & Reliability

💠 Fixed percentage risk per trade (consistent exposure)

💠 Adaptive stop logic reacts to real-time volatility

💠 No martingale / no grid / no hedging

💠 Built-in spread and slippage protections

💠 Cooldown system prevents back-to-back entries

The EA’s internal logic ensures every trade respects balance and drawdown limits.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation Symbol NAS100 / US100 CFD Timeframe M15 – H1 Account ECN / Raw Spread Min Deposit $ 100 + Leverage 1 : 100 or higher

🏁 Summary

Feature Description Market NASDAQ 100 Index Style Momentum & Volatility Precision Mode Medium-Frequency / Fully Automated Safety Capital Protection / Smart Cooldowns Execution Fast IOC Orders / Adaptive Stops

🌌 Why Traders Choose TRADE ONLY NAS100

“It doesn’t chase candles — it reads the market’s pulse.”

Designed for professionals who value control, precision, and verified performance,

TRADE ONLY NAS100 transforms raw market volatility into consistent trading opportunity.

No promises — just disciplined, data-driven results.

💡 Instrument: NAS100 only

📊 Verified Gain: +35.55 % (Aug–Oct 2025)

🧭 Risk: Controlled and Adaptive

⚙️ Type: Fully Automated EA

🔗 Subscription: Available via MQL5 Signals