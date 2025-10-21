BREAKOUT MASTER XAUUSDm (MetaTrader 5)

Start copying a disciplined breakout strategy designed for small, growth-focused accounts.

🪙 Account Rules

Starting Balance: $300 (minimum and maximum).

Do not deposit more — the strategy and position sizing are optimized for $300 only.

Allowed Leverage: up to 1:2000.

💹 Trading Approach

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument.

Trading Style: Daily — typically up to one trade per day , only when daily volatility and range conditions meet breakout criteria.

Entry Logic: Algorithmic breakout confirmation (no averaging or martingale).

Risk/Reward: Fixed SL : TP = 1 : 3 .

Money Management: Position sizing calibrated precisely for a $300 balance.

🟢 Performance (Sample 01/01/2025 → 19/10/2025)

(Backtest & live-synced sample)

Trades analyzed: 15

Win rate: ≈80%

Net profit (sample): $5,300.62 → Final equity: $58,977.22 (from $300)

Profit factor: 4.31

Average trade duration: ~3 days 22h 40m

Max observed drawdown: $1,160.32 (~20.7%)

Monitoring & Transparency

Real-time monitoring is active.

However, note that MQL5 monitoring displays performance only from the date it was enabled.

If you wish to review verified trading activity, please check trades starting from 19/09/2025 onward, as data before this date is not visible in the MQL5 monitoring section but is part of internal test results.

⚠️ Subscription & Risk Reminder

This signal is designed for $300 accounts only.

Depositing higher amounts may alter drawdown and risk metrics.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers must accept all market risks before copying this signal.

⚙️ Recommended Copy Settings (MQL5 Signal Options)

To copy this signal safely and correctly, please configure your subscription settings as follows:

Option Recommended Setting Explanation Agree to the Terms of Use ✅ Required You must accept the MQL5 signal copy terms to start. Enable real-time signal subscription ✅ Enabled Ensures trades are copied live without delay. Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels ✅ Enabled Required — the strategy relies on fixed SL/TP ratios. Synchronize positions without confirmation ✅ Enabled Prevents missed trades — auto-synchronizes when a new signal opens. Use no more than … % of deposit for copying 95% Keeps a small buffer for margin protection; ideal for small accounts. Stop if equity is less than … 5% of balance (≈$210 on $300) Safety stop to prevent excessive drawdown. Maximum slippage in points 50–100 points Recommended to avoid skipped trades during high volatility (especially on XAUUSD).





